Brittany Matthews’ Stepfather, Paul Massey, Died at Chiefs Game

Patrick Mahomes’ girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, is in mourning after her stepfather, Paul Massey, died on November 11, 2018. Massey was attending the Chiefs-Cardinals game when he collapsed. The cause of death has not been announced. KCTV’s Tom Martin reported that paramedics were quick to arrive at the scene, and Massey passed away at a local hospital.

“Update on Pat Mahomes’ family emergency: His girlfriend Brittany just posted that her stepdad passed away today. He collapsed outside Arrowhead Stadium in pregame. Paramedics were quick to arrive, Patrick’s dad & others were there with him. Condolences to her family, very sad,” Martin tweeted.

Matthews provided a little more context on her Instagram page as she posted a photo taken minutes before his death

“Today is a day I will never forget! Directly after this picture I sprinted to the front entrance to see my step dad passed out! He did not come back from this and he was called to heaven today! I KNOW 100% he is so happy up there with his kids looking down on us cheering loud that his chiefs won today! Thank you everyone for the prayers and sweet text! We will miss you Paul So So So Much! I will take care of mom for you!❤️🙏🏼,” Matthews posted on November 11th.

Matthews’ Stepdad Was a General Manager for DCD Warehouse in Tyler, Texas & a Longtime Soccer Coach

Like his stepdaughter, Massey had a passion for sports as his obituary noted he was a soccer coach for more than 20 years. Massey was the general manager at DCD Warehouse in Tyler, Texas for more than 35 years. Here’s an excerpt from Massey’s obituary courtesy of the Cottle Funeral Home.

Mr. Massey passed away Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. He was born January 3, 1955 in Odessa, Texas to the late James Massey and Naomi R. Hammock Massey. He was a general manager for DCD Warehouse in Tyler for over 35 years. Mr. Massey was a soccer coach for over 20 years and his passion for sports continued his entire life as he supported his children and grandson on and off the field. Mr. Massey never met a stranger and shared his faith with others including posting a daily devotional. Mr. Massey also did everything he could to never miss the thrill of a Kansas City Chiefs game or reeling in a big fish in his favorite boat out on the lake. He loved his family, friends and of course all his “puppies.” Anyone who knew him also knew he loved to witness a good rain storm.

Massey is survived by his wife, Diana Massey, along with his two stepchildren.

Patrick Mahomes Called the News “Shocking”

While Massey’s death happened at Arrowhead Stadium, Mahomes did not find out the tragic news until after the game. Mahomes cut out some of his regular media appearances to be with his girlfriend.

“I didn’t know about it until after the game,” Mahomes said per Yahoo Sports. “Coach [Andy] Reid actually told me in the tunnel after the game and it was shocking…He was a great man and he was a great stepdad for Brittany [Matthews]. She’s back home now with her mom and her family. I’m still sending my prayers to them and I’ll be here during the week. Hopefully I’ll be able to see them over Thanksgiving break.”

READ NEXT: Brittany Matthews, Patrick Mahomes’ Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know