Brittany Matthews, Patrick Mahomes’ Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Patrick Mahomes’ girlfriend Brittany Matthews was with the Chiefs quarterback long before he emerged as one of the top young NFL quarterbacks. The two started dating in high school in Whitehouse, Texas. The couple remained together even though they attended different colleges.

Mahomes played quarterback at Texas Tech, while Matthews played soccer at the University of Texas at Tyler. Matthews originally did not expect to play collegiate soccer, but ended up joining her friends on the team.

“I didn’t even see myself playing college soccer when I graduated high school,” Matthews told the Tyler Morning Telegraph. “However, I ended up coming to UT Tyler to play soccer because it was close to home and I knew a few girls that played here that loved it and told me I need to join the family. So I did, and these last four years have made me fall in love with soccer all over again and want to go on and play professional soccer.”

Matthews’ soccer ability took her to Iceland for a brief pro stint, before joining Mahomes in the Kansas City area where she is now a personal trainer.

1. Matthews Founded Her Own Personal Training Business

Like Mahomes, Matthews has a passion for athletics. She leaned on her experience playing soccer to become a personal trainer. Here’s how Matthews described herself on her personal training website.

The name is Brittany Lynne Matthews, I started my fitness journey 4 years ago while playing collegiate soccer! I graduated from University of Texas at Tyler with my Bachelors of Science in Kinesiology. I continued my soccer career professional in Iceland. I have officially hung up my cleats and have focused on helping people with health and fitness. I love sharing my journey and knowledge with you along the way as I grow and learn!

2. Matthews Played Soccer Professionally in Iceland

Given Matthews made a last minute decision to play college soccer, she had no expectations of playing professionally. Things changed after Matthews’ stellar college career. According to the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Matthews scored 31 goals, contributed 16 assists and led the UT Tyler team to a 56-13-5 record. Matthews signed a contract with the Icelandic pro team UMF Afturelding/Fram.

“Every coach I have had at UT Tyler made a huge impact on my love for this game and my decision to play professional soccer,” Matthews explained to the Tyler Morning Telegraph. “An opportunity opened up for me in Iceland and I could never pass up such an amazing experience to go do what I love.”

From Matthews Instagram page, it looks like she is now focused on personal training and being close to Mahomes in Kansas City.

3. The Couple Went to the Same High School, but Chose Rival Colleges

Mahomes and Matthews both went to Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, a city in East Texas. They remained a couple even though they decided to go to rival colleges. He chose Texas Tech University in Lubbock, while she enrolled at the University of Texas at Tyler.

While in high school, Mahomes proved he could have chosen to play any sport professionally. In fact, after already committing to play quarterback at Texas Tech, he threw a no-hitter in his senior year. His father, Pat Mahomes, pitched in Major League Baseball from 1992 and 1993, so he always had an interest in baseball.

USA Today reports that Mahomes played baseball and football until 2016 when his football coach told him that he really needed to pick one sport over the other if he wanted to be drafted. After finally picking football, he began focusing more on watching more film.

4. Mahomes Loves Matthews “Competitive Nature” & Admits His Girlfriend “Inspires” Him

Even before Matthews accomplished all she did, Mahomes cited her competitive drive as one of the things that attracted him to Matthews. Mahomes explained how he admired his girlfriend in a 2016 interview with UT Tyler athletics.

“I am extremely proud of the level of play she has gotten to because all of it is from hard work,” Mahomes told UT Tyler. “Her competitive nature is one of the many things I love about her. She hates losing and wants to be the best. She works extremely hard to be great and it inspires me to work just as hard.”

5. Matthews Reminds Mahomes That She Also Holds a Few Athletic Records

While Mahomes was breaking records at Texas Tech, Matthews was doing the same thing on the soccer field at UT Tyler. Matthews admitted she has no problem reminding her boyfriend that she is also quite an athlete.

“We feed off of each other,” Matthews explained to UT Tyler. “He’s an incredible leader and player and I’ve learned a lot from him. We give each other advice and he is always being positive with me to motivate me when I need it. I’m constantly letting him know that he’s not the only one breaking records. We’re having a great time with everything that is going on in our lives. He’s doing big things right now and so I am.”

