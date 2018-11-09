Cam Newton Honors the Tree of Life Synagogue Shooting Victims With Custom Under Armour Cleats

On October 27, 2018, eleven attendees of the Tree of Life – Or L’Simcha Congregation in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, PA, lost their lives after a gunman entered the religious temple and proceeded to fire at unsuspecting Shabbat morning service worshippers. Seven additional people were severely injured during the attack carried out by gunman, 46-year-old, Robert Gregory Bowers. Bowers was charged with 29 federal crimes and 36 Pennsylvania crimes. This is the largest recorded attack on the Jewish-American community in history.

So, in honor of those affected by the domestic terrorist attack, Cam Newton took to the field for pregame warmups in a custom pair of Under Armour cleats honoring the victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting victims and survivors that took place at the end of last month as photographed and posted to the Panthers social media accounts. Take a look at the custom kicks for yourself in the photos below.

The cleats take on a Pittsburgh-themed color scheme of yellow and black accented with bold white text that reads, “Hatred Can’t Weaken a City of Steel” and “Stronger Than Hate”. Graphics of the Star of David and the Steelers patented star design can also be seen on the athletic footwear as well.

The Carolina Panthers are currently in Pittsburg taking on the Steelers (5-2-1) in this week’s edition of Thursday Night Football and have a winning record of 6-2.

