WATCH: Spurs’ DeMar DeRozan Posterizes Giannis Antetokounmpo

It’s as rare as seeing a unicorn, but sometimes even the most incredibly gifted NBA athletes wind up on the wrong side of the poster dunk. And for all of the posters Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has created by dunking on opponents, he was due to wind up on one himself. On Saturday night, that finally happened as San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan threw down a powerful slam over The Greek Freak.

Here’s a look at the moment, courtesy of the NBA:

That was all kinds of impressive from DeRozan, who was the key piece acquired by the Spurs in the Kawhi Leonard trade. DeRozan even pulled it back a bit while in the air (with two hands) and continued to throw down the dunk with Giannis in his face. It’s hard to increase the level of difficulty much higher than that, especially considering the length of the defender.

DeMar DeRozan’s Play With Spurs

Entering the Spurs’ game against the Bucks Saturday night, DeRozan had averaged an impressive 24.4 points per game with 6.3 assists and 6.0 rebounds. He was also shooting an impressive 48.4 percent from the field and has become a focal point of the Spurs alongside LaMarcus Aldridge.

But DeRozan’s performance against the Bucks was worth a standalone mention. Although San Antonio fell in a tough 135-129 game, he posted 34 points on 13-26 shooting with seven assists and four rebounds. Due to the preseason injury to point guard Dejounte Murray, DeRozan has found himself playing a bit of point guard this season and running the show for the Spurs.

The unfortunate injury has allowed the 29-year-old to showcase his talent and playmaking ability which extends far beyond just scoring the ball. To this point in the 2018-19 NBA season, DeRozan is averaging career-highs in both rebounds and assists, as well as his second-most points per game.

