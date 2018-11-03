Donovan Mitchell Injury Update: Will Mitchell Suit Up Against the Nuggets?

Donovan Mitchell missed last night’s loss against the Memphis Grizzlies, and the Jazz are in a bit of a slump heading into tonight’s matchup against the neighboring Nuggets.

Point Guard Ricky Rubio recently made a post on Instagram acknowledging the team’s current struggles.

“These aren’t my teammates, these are my brothers,” he wrote in the caption. “And I would go to war with them without a doubt. Time to regroup and stay together. #TeamIsEverything”

It’s time to regroup indeed. The Jazz are currently 4-4, and have dropped their last two games–one of which was the host of Derrick Rose‘s remarkable comeback on Wednesday. However, it’ll help that Donovan Mitchell is listed as probable for tonight, along with Jae Crowder and Derrick Favors. Alec Burks is doubtful to play.

Jazz injury report: Donovan Mitchell (hamstring tightness), Derrick Favors (knee soreness), and Jae Crowder (ankle sprain) are PROBABLE. Alec Burks (hand fracture) is DOUBTFUL. — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) November 3, 2018

The Nuggets will be a tough matchup; they’re currently 701, the second-best record in the Western Conference behind the Warriors. With Mitchell in the lineup and hungry for some minutes, it’ll be much more of a game.

