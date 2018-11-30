Nets Guard on Kevin Durant’s Clutch 3-Pointer: ‘Holy S***’

An exceptional performance and wild game-tying 3-pointer at the end of regulation from Kevin Durant wasn’t quite enough for the Golden State Warriors. In a big matchup against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night, Durant did his all to give the Warriors a chance to leave town with a victory.

That includes arguably one of the most impressive shots to this point in his career, as The Render shows.

Durant Monster Triple to Tie the Game pic.twitter.com/YeIUoPGrnQ — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) November 30, 2018

After the wild 3-pointer tied the game and eventually sent it to overtime, there were all sorts of reactions that poured in. One of the best and most straightforward came from Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie which featured some NSFW language.

Holy shit. KD a bad dude. — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) November 30, 2018

Dinwiddie’s reaction was somewhat perfect, as it pretty much summed up exactly what every NBA fan watching the play live had to be thinking. Durant was about as clutch as you could imagine with that shot, but unfortunately, the Warriors still came up just short in overtime.

Durant’s Performance Not Enough vs. Well-Rounded Raptors

While Durant poured in 51 points on 18-31 shooting and 4-7 from beyond the arc while adding 11 rebounds and six assists, only two other Warriors scored in double figures. This included Klay Thompson’s 23 points and Jonas Jerebko adding 20 points off the bench. In the end, it was a 131-128 result which snapped a three-game winning streak for the Warriors.

As for the Raptors side, Kawhi Leonard was exceptional in his own right, racking up 37 points on 14-24 shooting. He picked up some help as well, with Pascal Siakam scoring 26 points, Serge Ibaka adding 20 and Kyle Lowry nearly posting a triple-double with 10 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds.

Toronto’s solid team effort which included six players in double figures was impressive and helped them move to 19-4 on the season. They’ll face the Cleveland Cavaliers next to start the month of December on Saturday in a road game.

As for the Warriors, they fell to 15-8 on the year and anxiously await the return of Stephen Curry from injury. Next up for Golden State is another road game against the Detroit Pistons which also falls on Saturday.

