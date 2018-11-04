Gisele & Danica Patrick Share Spotlight With Brady-Rodgers

For Tom Brady’s wife, Gisele, and Aaron Rodgers’ girlfriend, Danica Patrick, the spotlight is nothing new. Gisele and Patrick were both in the spotlight well before they started dating NFL quarterbacks. Gisele has a net worth of $400 million per Celebrity Net Worth, and is an international celebrity as a result of her successful modeling career.

Thanks to her successful auto racing career, Patrick has a net worth of $60 million. Patrick admits that the couple has bonded over their shared experience as a pro athlete.

“It’s nice. We have a lot of things we can compare and contrast in our worlds of being physical and everything from the fan side, to the media side, to the business side to just the juggling of all things,” Patrick told USA Today. “The emotions of it all. Actually it has been really nice and helpful in this last transition, reminding me of little things along the way.”

Gisele Admits to Being Bullied Before She Became a Model

Despite her celebrity status, Gisele Bündchen notes she has a hard time considering herself famous and admitted to being bullied when she was growing up.

“Even before I got into the business, I was used to being bullied because I was always tall and skinny and stuck out,” Gisele told The New York Times. “I got really red all the time from playing volleyball, red like a pepper. So I thought bullying was just the way life is…In the beginning, you know, everyone told me, ‘Your eyes are too small, the nose is too big, you can never be on a magazine cover. But, you know what? The big nose is coming with a big personality…To me, the idea of being famous is irritating. The attention is strange. Everyone has an opinion.”

Patrick and Rodgers met years ago at ESPN’s annual award show, The ESPYs. The two kept in touch, but it was not until recently that they started dating. Patrick was dating driver Ricky Stenhouse, while Rodgers was dating actress Olivia Munn. Patrick noted life is a bit different now that she is dating an NFL quarterback.

“Yeah it is because back then I was taking more trips and Aaron had a lot more time off so now is kind of like more routine,” Patrick told ESPN W. “I have my routine in Green Bay and my friends at the gym and the time that I go. I actually broke it today [Sept. 24] — I slept in with him because they had a game yesterday so they don’t have to start until a little later on Monday, so I actually slept until 8:30, which is really saying something for me. It’s a little bit later than normal.”

Brady and Gisele also have the challenge of raising three children in the public eye. The couple has two children, Vivian and Benjamin, while Brady has a son, Jack, from a previous relationship. Brady noted it is difficult for his kids to have a normal life.

“How do you get your kids to understand that this is not the way the rest of the world is?” Brady noted to ESPN.”…I loved my experience growing up, playing in the street with other kids. But my kids don’t have that opportunity because of their mom and dad. I’m going to have to find ways around that.”