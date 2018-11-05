Houston Rockets Injury Update: When Will Eric Gordon Return?

Though they were able to get a win this past weekend, struggles in Houston are continuing as Rockets guard and 2017-2018 Sixth Man of the Year candidate Eric Gordon is currently out with an adductor injury.

#Rockets Injury Update:

Brandon Knight, Eric Gordon, Nene, and Zhou Qi are all OUT for Houston tonight in Indiana. — Alykhan Bijani (@Rockets_Insider) November 5, 2018

He will join Nene, Brandon Knight, and Zhou Qi on the bench, intensifying the scoring burden on lone center Clint Capela and guard Carmelo Anthony.

Gordon missed Saturday’s matchup against the Bulls where the Rockets finally got a win with the return of reigning MVP James Harden.

But the team’s success will have to prove its longevity tonight against the Pacers. Victor Oladipo is coming off of a red-hot weekend, where he hit several clutch threes and made other game-saving plays to stifle Kyrie Irving and the Celtics.

Victor Oladipo, just like last year: pic.twitter.com/EprXiplXyM — Tony East (@TEastNBA) November 4, 2018

Without Gordon in the lineup–he so far contributes 15 points per game in about 30 minutes of play–besting the Pacers will be even more difficult for the struggling Houston team. It’ll mark the seventh-straight game that the team has been missing its full backcourt rotation.

