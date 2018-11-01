The NBA Reacts to Derrick Rose’s Emotional Night

As you’ve no doubt heard by now, former MVP and Bulls legend Derrick Rose had an emotional career night on Wednesday. Twitter erupted after the Timberwolves win against the Jazz–during which Rose scored his career, yes, career high of 50 points, and had the game-winning basket, and had the game-saving block–and almost everybody in the NBA had something to say.

Dwayne Wade of the Miami Heat:

Every Basketball fan in the world should feel good for DRose. Tonite was an example of never giving up on yourself and when others believe in you. Amazing things can happen. I’m smiling like i scored 50! Congrts to a good dude! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 1, 2018

Isaiah Thomas of the Denver Nuggets:

My dawg Pooh rose!!!! That shit is inspiring family…. You are one of the best PGs to EVER play this game killa, the world knows that too! — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) November 1, 2018

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trailblazers:

Jeremy Lin of the Atlanta Hawks:

Have a night DRose!! Inspiring for anyone who went through injuries (and more)! — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) November 1, 2018

Sports podcaster Bill Simmons:

Glad I didn’t find out about Derrick Rose’s 50-point game when I was driving cuz I would have crashed. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) November 1, 2018

Bulls Legend Scottie Pippen:

D🌹!!! Incredible. He’s overcome so much. I couldn’t be happier to see him ballin. @drose — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) November 1, 2018

Tristan Thompson of the Cleveland Cavaliers:

@drose LEGENDARY!!!!! Happy for you bro!!!!!! — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) November 1, 2018

Chris Paul of the Houston Rockets:

s/o to @drose for the 50 piece tonight!!! — Chris Paul (@CP3) November 1, 2018

It Isn’t Over

Just like D Rose’s career, the Twitter responses aren’t over. This will be a game that’s talked about for years to come–maybe it’ll even go down in the annals of NBA history at large. Seeing as much of the NBA is still playing their own games at the moment, big names like LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Steph Curry will surely chime in before the night is over.

Sixth Man of the Year?

Derrick Rose has a strong case for Sixth Man of the Year after that performance. But regardless, there’s hardly a basketball fan out there who isn’t happy for Rose after tonight. It was a fairytale game for a player who’s been down and out for years and nearly stopped playing basketball entirely as recently as a year ago. He was passed up as an option for the Jazz after being traded from the Cavaliers and has fought a series of debilitating injuries since 2011.

This 50-point night could be the beginning of D Rose’s resurgence, or it could be a one-night fairytale. Either way, it will go down as one of the most emotion-packed and special nights of his career–if not NBA history.

