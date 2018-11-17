Jimmy Butler’s Apparent Shade at Timberwolves Sent Twitter Into a Frenzy

The Philadelphia 76ers picked up their first win of the Jimmy Butler era, and the All-Star guard made it a memorable one. While the newest member of the Sixers racked up 28 points on 12-15 shooting in the 113-107 win over the Utah Jazz, it was what happened after the game that was even more memorable.
Butler’s stat line was impressive, but he didn’t miss the chance to seemingly throw some shade at his former team during a postgame interview. In an interview posted by the 76ers’ official Twitter, Butler spoke about the win and one portion of the segment stood out quite a bit.
“Everybody wants to win. When somebody messes up, you talk to them, they don’t take it personal, and they do their job. I think everybody is such a good basketball player and we all want to do right that sometimes we mess up.” Butler said.
As you can imagine, these comments sent Twitter into a whirlwind. Some people loved it, others (Timberwolves fans, specifically) hated it and the bulk of other NBA fans at least had an opinion. Let’s check out some of the best reactions to Butler’s comments which may or may not have been directed at the Timberwolves.
There’s no better place to start with the happy people, most of which we can probably assume are either Sixers fans or have no ill feelings towards Butler.
Twitter Reacts to Butler's Comments – The Happy
The Unhappy
All the Inbetween
If Butler was trying to call out the Timberwolves, it wouldn’t be all that surprising considering how bad the end of his time there played out. Obviously, the issues came from both sides in that situation, but it seems both Butler and his former team are more than happy with their current spots.
