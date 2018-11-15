Jimmy Butler scores 14 points in Philadelphia 76ers debut

Philadelphia 76ers swingman, Jimmy Butler made his debut in a Philadelphia 76er uniform on Wednesday.

Butler also got the start alongside J.J. Redick, Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid & Wilson Chandler.

If you’ve been living under a rock, Butler was the centerpiece in Saturday’s blockbuster trade that shipped forwards Robert Covington and Dario Saric, guard Jerryd Bayless, and a 2020 second-round pick to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Butler and forward Justin Patton.

The Sixers lost to the Orlando Magic 111-106.

Butler scored 14 points in the Sixers, loss.

“Obviously we didn’t win,” said Butler, who also hauled in four rebounds and handed out two assists in 33 minutes for the Sixers. “Not the outcome we wanted to have.

“But we’ve got a lot more of these things. I think we’ll all be better, myself included. We’ve got another [game] on Friday.”

“I mean, it’s hard,” Sixers coach Brett Brown told ESPN’s Tim Bontemps after the game.

“He comes in, and he’s trying to do the right thing. You’re trying to put in some plays this morning at shootaround. He’s trying to figure everybody else out, [and] they’re trying to figure him out.

“It’s going to take time. It’s going to take time. I think, in general, you sort of see what you have in him, and it’s incredibly exciting.”

One bright spot in the game was Joel Embiid’s stat line.

Embiid messed around and got a triple-double: Embiid posted a 19 point, 13 rebound and a career-high 10 assists outing for the Sixers.