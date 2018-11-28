Jimmy Butler Trolled by Former Timberwolves Teammate on Instagram

Jimmy Butler was in the spotlight for the bulk of the 2018 NBA offseason due to trade demands in an effort to be moved from the Minnesota Timberwolves. While it took a few games into the current season for a deal to work out, he’s now officially a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. The deal made sense for both sides, and the Timberwolves received Dario Saric, Robert Covington, Jerryd Bayless, and a 2022 second-round pick in exchange.

Following his recent move to Philadelphia, Butler has played four games for the team, two of which were at home Apparently, one of his former teammates with the Timberwolves took note of a recent moment he posted on social media and decided to call Butler out.

Only, this had nothing to do with basketball, nor was it a shot at Butler’s tenure with Minnesota. Instead, when the Sixers guard posted a photo with NBA legend Allen Iverson, veteran big man Cole Aldrich simply wanted to know how his locker got so messy this quickly.

It’s a fair question from Aldrich, who spent the past two seasons with the Timberwolves.

While the former No. 11 pick in the 2010 NBA Draft didn’t see big minutes during most seasons in the NBA, he found a role with various teams over the seasons. He and Butler didn’t share the court much in Minnesota, but they apparently are somewhat friendly off it. Currently, Aldrich plays for the Tianjin Golden Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association.

Jimmy Butler’s Start to Sixers Tenure

Although Butler has played just four games with his new team, he’s averaging 18.3 points, 3.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds while building a rapport with his new team. The Sixers have had success since the Butler deal, going 3-1 over that span, specifically winning three straight games following their victory over the Phoenix Suns Monday.

The Timberwolves have had their own success following the trade, reeling off three consecutive wins as well to start the post-Butler tenure. While they lost their last game to the Memphis Grizzlies, they still sit at 3-1 since the deal.

