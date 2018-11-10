Jimmy Butler Trade: What Will the Wolves Lineup Look Like Now?

The Timberwolves officially lost Jimmy Butler on Saturday as the four-time All-Star’s trade request was finally granted. But with the former Timberwolves guard now in Philadelphia, what will Minnesota’s starting five look like?

The Wolves received Robert Covington and Dario Saric as part of the deal–two players who are not insignificant, though they’re obviously not Jimmy Butler–making possible some major switchups in the Minnesota team’s lineups and starting five.

Both players have been starters for the 76ers–Saric is currently averaging 11.1 points and 6.6 rebounds on the season, Covington 11.3 points and 5.2 rebounds–so there will be some space in the 76ers starting lineup as well. One spot will be taken by Butler–but as for the rest, it’s up in the air.

That being said, here’s what the Timberwolves lineup could look like in the post-Butler era.

Minnesota Timberwolves Projected Lineup Against the Nets

PG: Derrick Rose

SG: Josh Okogie

SF: Dario Saric

PF: Taj Gibson

C: Karl-Anthony Towns

