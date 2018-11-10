Carson Wentz Responds to Jimmy Butler Trade

It was finally decided on Saturday that Jimmy Butler would move to Philadelphia and join Simmons, Embiid, and the 76ers.

Process this. Jimmy Butler is on his way to Philly! 👀 pic.twitter.com/jwjRZLNOSk — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 10, 2018

This comes after months of speculation about where the Minnesota Timberwolves guard would end up after requesting a trade amid a practice blow-up and plenty of off-court drama.

It was thought that the Houston Rockets and Miami Heat were two of the top destinations for the All-Star, but apparently neither of them were able to finish the deal. Butler will be joining an already-impressive cast that includes Rookie of the Year Ben Simmons and All-Star center Joel Embiid.

Carson Wentz Welcomes Butler to Philly

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz took to Twitter to welcome Butler to the city, calling it the “best sports city in America.”

With the addition of Butler, it just might be.

