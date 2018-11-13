Joel Embiid Has Monster Night After Talk by Whiteside

The Joel Embiid showcase continued tonight against the Miami Heat.

The outspoken Philadelphia 76ers center is a known trash talker around the league that is starting to even rival Draymond Green for the title.

We know he got into it with two matchups against Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond by claiming he owns real estate in his head. Embiid has kept the talk going with opposing centers by having a career day against Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside.

According to Keith Pompey, the Philadelphia 76ers beat writer for the Philadelphia Inquirer, Whiteside said “You ain’t going to do me like Drummond, playa,” after starting with seven points and an early lead.

Whiteside to Embiid: “ You ain’t going to do me like Drummond, playa.” Whiteside with 7 points on 3-3 shooting. Embiid with 6 and #Sixers lead 15-12. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) November 13, 2018

From there it went downhill quickly for the Heat center as his team not only dropped the game but Embiid had a monstrous night.

The Sixers came away with a 124-114 victory with Embiid picking up 35 points and 18 rebounds with 16 of those points coming from the free throw line. Whiteside came away with a double-double in 22 minutes of playtime, finishing with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

With tonight’s game, Embiid has raised his season averages to 27.7 points-per-game to go along with 13.1 rebounds-per-game, both well above his career highs 15 games into the season.

The Sixers are a popular team to pick to come out of the Eastern Conference with the absence of LeBron James and those prospects have just gotten better due to their recent trade for Jimmy Butler.

Butler, Embiid and Ben Simmons will create a big three in Philadelphia and with all of them still relatively young they will remain a threat in the Eastern Conference for years to come barring any injuries. A lot of this will come down to whether the Sixers will be able to lock Butler down with a long-term contract extension.

The 76ers will be back in action Wednesday night against the Orlando Magic in Orlando.

