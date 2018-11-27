WATCH: Jon Jones Admits He Still Smokes Weed & Drinks From Time to Time

Jon Jones (22-1-0) hasn’t stepped into a UFC octagon since July 2017 when he defeated Daniel Cormier (22-1-0) at UFC 217: Jones vs Cormier for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship belt. Later, the fight was ruled a no-contest due to a failed drug test by Jones resulting in a 15-month suspension for violating the UFCs anti-doping policy for the second time in his professional fighting career with the promotions company.

Now, Jones is preparing to re-enter the ring for the first time in a UFC Light Heavyweight Championship fight between himself and Alexander ‘The Mauler’ Gustafsson (18-4-0, 11 TKOs) at UFC 232: Jones vs Gustafsson, come December 29th. As soon as the opening bell rings, Daniel Cormier will be stripped of the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship and the winner will be granted with the title.

Prior to next month’s upcoming championship bout, Jon Jones sat down with ESPN’s, Ariel Helwani, for an MMA Show exclusive interview where Jones unveiled a shocking revelation.

Jon Jones Reveals He Still Smokes Weed & Drinks Prior to Upcoming Title Fight

VIDEO: here’s my full in-studio interview with @JonnyBones from earlier today. Really enjoyed having him stop by: https://t.co/AGKOqvrr6l We talked about a lot of things, but I thought his answer to whether he’s sober these days was one of the most notable moments. pic.twitter.com/UG1KvQBKY6 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 26, 2018

In the 30-minute interview, Helwani and Jones’ spoke on a variety of topics from his UFC legacy to fighting the ruthless, Daniel Cormier again but, one particular segment stood out from the rest in regards to Jones’ sobriety. During Jones’ 15-month suspension from the sport, he attended rehab facilities but admitted that he isn’t totally sober. During their discussion, Helwani asked,

“Would it be fair to call you sober now?” Jones replied, “No. No, I still drink. Smoke pot too every once in a while.” Helwani: Are you at a good place? Jones: Yeah. Yeah, I’m at a very healthy place. Well, I mean, I don’t know, who knows? Helwani: Did you tell your coaches? Jones: My coaches know I drink. I’m done trying to hide being– Helwani: A lot? Jones: Not like a crazy, crazy amount. Some weekends, mainly on the weekends. Helwani: Do you want to be sober? Jones: It’s something that I was striving for, especially going to rehab this summer. I was striving for complete sobriety. I’m not ready for it. It’s not who I was and not who I am in my life and my career.

There’s no denying that Jon Jones is one of the most gifted athletes to ever enter the octagon in MMA history. However, at the age of 31-years-old can he physically and mentally sustain substance abuse, a battle with sobriety, and his championship-contending competition in the ring without committing himself to a sober way of living?

Right now, only time will tell as we inch closer and closer to UFC 232: Jones vs Gustafsson on December 29th. Check out Jon Jones’ full interview with Ariel Helwani on the MMA Show in the video above.

