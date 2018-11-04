WATCH: Daniel Cormier Submit Derrick Lewis in the Second Round of UFC 230

Tonight, the only double-belt holder to defend one his belts and the number one ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the entire UFC, Daniel Cormier (21–1–0 & 1NC), took on the one-man wrecking crew that is Derrick Lewis (21-5-0 & 1NC) for the UFC World Heavyweight Championship belt.
With both combatants known for their striking ability, this fight was destined to be one of the most entertaining professional MMA fights of the year but, sadly, the result of the fight was rather underwhelming for fight enthusiasts. Without further ado, check out the submission clip above that helped Daniel Cormier retain his UFC Heavyweight Championship belt.
First Round: Cormier vs Lewis
Second Round: Cormier vs Lewis
Prior To UFC 230: Cormier vs Lewis
The Future for Derrick Lewis & Daniel Cormier
This was an eye-opening experience for the highly entertaining Derrick Lewis. In the past, he was able to dominate his competition in the octagon through sheer brutality. Just because he lost this title fight to the two-belt holding Cormier doesn’t mean that he still can’t be a force in the realm of MMA. He’ll have to work vehemently on his conditioning and develop a ground defense and arsenal of wrestling weapons if he ever wants to become a title holder in the UFC.
As for Daniel Cormier, he took the opportunity to call out former MMA fighter and WWE wrestler, Brock Lesnar, in his post-fight interview. He also mentioned that Lesnar should bring his WWE Title belt to the octagon as an all-in UFC/WWE World Championship matchup.
With Daniel Cormier still the UFC World Heavyweight Champion and Light Heavyweight Champion of the world, he’s proving himself to be one of the greatest to ever enter the cage. As for Lewis, with determination and a developed ground game, he could be the prospect of a lot of prosperous moments in the heavyweight division.
