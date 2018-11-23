Kevin Durant Called Out for Mental Toughness, Compared to LeBron

Something is up with the Warriors, and it may be about more than just Steph Curry’s injury woes.

If you haven’t heard about the Green/Durant situation by now, here’s the rundown: After whiffing a play in the final seconds of a loss against the Los Angeles Clippers earlier this month, Draymond Green was angrily confronted by Kevin Durant for not giving up the ball. Green and Durant then reportedly had a spat on the sideline as the game went to overtime, where Green called Durant a “B—h,” and insinuated that the team was better off without him.

Here is the full KD-Draymond exchange. It's 3 minutes of KD being passively aggressively angry and Draymond just yelling non-stop. In other words, it sums both up perfectly. https://t.co/EQdWrdqKwzhttps://t.co/3ApZ3pqiPs — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) November 13, 2018

Since then, the Warriors have struggled to bounce back from, yes, Steph Curry’s absence via injury, but also the current state of the team’s fragile chemistry. The incident has clearly had an impact in spite of what any of the players might say. The Warriors are losing to the Mavericks, Spurs, and Thunder–three teams that shouldn’t have a prayer against this heartily-stacked Golden State group.

Going without Steph Curry is a major blow, but this is something else.

Shannon Sharpe Isn’t Letting KD Off the Hook

The incident was weeks ago now, but the fact that the Warriors still haven’t been able to win (they’re on a four-game losing streak, and have won only two of their last eight) is keeping the two All-Stars’ beef in the spotlight.

Shannon Sharpe commented on the show “Undisputed” that Kevin Durant has only provided further evidence of his notoriously sensitive (so-called) nature. “Draymond called LeBron the b-word,” Sharpe pointed out, “He goes 41, 41, triple-dub. Draymond called Kevin Durant the b-word. They go loss, loss, loss, and he goes 2-for-22 from the three-point line.”

Durant certainly won’t like to hear such a negative comparison to LeBron, seeing as KD is the second-best player in the league right behind the 16-year vet. He’s been known to respond to such comments by sports analysts and broadcasters–just last week he left a sarcastic comment on a post by “The Herd”‘s Colin Cowherd; KD is no stranger to standing up for himself via social media comments.

Let’s be fair here: it’s not an easy time for Kevin Durant. He’s facing media speculation and scrutinization (like, well, this) for his every move right now. But when you’re the second-best in the league and you’re about to become the most sought-after free agent of the coming year, drama with your current team–the most successful team in years, no less–is automatically placed under the microscope.

The Warriors will seek to snap the losing streak tonight against the Trailblazers. The game begins at 7:30 pm PST.

