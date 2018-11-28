Kyle Korver Traded to the Utah Jazz for Future Assets

The Utah Jazz have just gotten stronger as the team has acquired shooting guard/small forward Kyle Korver in a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

In a series of Tweets, Woj revealed that the Utah Jazz traded two future second-round draft picks to the Cleveland Cavs as well as veteran combo guard, Alec Burks, to the Ohio-based basketball organization. The draft picks included in the trade include the Utah Jazz’s 2020 second-rounder and a 2021 second-round draft pick via the Washington Wizards. Check out Woj’s series of Tweets below.

Woj Tweets: Kyle Kover to the Utah Jazz

Cleveland has traded Kyle Korver to Utah, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 28, 2018

Utah will send two future second-round picks to the Cavs for Korver, league sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/lismhVt0JH — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 28, 2018

Utah is also sending Alec Burks to Cavaliers in the deal, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 28, 2018

Sources: The Jazz are sending a 2020 second-round pick and a 2021 second-round pick via the Wizards. https://t.co/qheV5oY3QS — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 28, 2018

It’s no secret that the Cleveland Cavs have been struggling this season since the departure of Lebron James. The Cavs currently have a record of 4-15 and have let it be known that they are willing to trade pieces for future draft assets. However, many thought that offensive juggernaut, J.R. Smith would be the first to leave The Land.

Now, with Kyle Korver officially a member of the Utah Jazz, he’ll be able to compete for playoff contention with a franchise on the cusp of becoming dominant in a stacked Western Conference.

Kyle Korver’s Production this Season Thus Far

Kyle Korver is currently averaging a career-worst in point production since his 2003-04 rookie season, sitting at a total of 6.8 points per game. But yet, the deep threat is shooting at a highly efficient rate of 46.1% from the field while shooting 46.3% from behind the arc. So, what does this mean for Utah?

The 9-12 Utah Jazz are currently shooting close to 31% from behind the arc as a team, with players like Joe Ingles, Ricky Rubio, and Georges Niang leading the team in three-point efficiency. With the addition of Korver and Burks to the team, this will spread the floor even more for the team allowing Donovan Mitchell to operate more freely while still having the option to pass to one of his sharp-shooting outlets.

Kyle Korver’s veteran status will be able to boost morale in the locker room as well as he’s seen every team’s coaching schemes and competitive advantages a multitude of times throughout his 16-year stint on the professional hardwood. If Korver is able to come off the bench for 15 minutes a game and average at least 10 points per game, the Utah Jazz can become a threat in a competitive conference. Only time will tell for now.

