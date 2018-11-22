Clippers’ Lou Williams Breaks Up with Girlfriend as Rumors Swirl That She Cheated With Drake

Not only is Lou Williams the reigning NBA Sixth Man of the year, but he also lives one of the most exciting lives off of the professional hardwood as well. In the past, the Los Angeles Clippers‘ guard proudly boasted his polyamorous relationship with his two girlfriends, Ashley Henderson and Rece Mitchell.

Since then, Lou Will has gone back to having a single girl in his life after dumping Henderson and remaining in a monogamous relationship with Rece Mitchell. Unfortunately, there’s trouble in paradise as it is now rumored that Lou Williams broke up with Mitchell for cheating with hip-hop turned pop-star, Drake, only a couple of weeks after Williams’ birthday according to Sports Gossip.

Lou Williams recently commented under Rece Mitchell’s twin sister’s Instagram post, stating his own disbelief for investing in her Atlanta beauty bar business, leading the general public to believe Rece’s cheating allegations are true. Daria Mitchell‘s post can be seen below.

The Irony of Lou Williams’ (Ex-)Girlfriend Being Tied to Drake

This particular cheating scandal is somewhat ironic being that Drake actually has a song entitled “6 Man” that praises the Clippers’ guard for his former polyamorous ways. In the track, Drake raps the following,

“Yeah

Yeah Boomin’ out in South Gwinnett like Lou Will

6 Man like Lou Will, 2 girls and they get along like I’m (Lou Will)

Like I’m Lou Will, I just got the new deal

I am in the Matrix and I just took the blue pill”

Seems like Drake took his Lou Williams impression a little too far. Whatever relationship Lou and Drake had has to be over if these allegations are true. And we’re sure that the multi-platinum artist was aware of Rece’s dating status due to her social media posts. Prior to information leaking of their breakup, both Williams and Mitchell would appear on each other Instagram posts quite often. So, if Drake plotted to pursue Lou’s girlfriend, the two definitely need “five minutes.”

Lou Williams: Single & Ready to Mingle?

Personally, we’re not concerned about Lou Will’s intimate relationships or sexual conquests, so, who knows if he’s already moved on from Mitchell. What we do know is that Lou Williams is extremely good at getting buckets.

Lou Williams is averaging 18.8 points per game on 40 percent shooting from the field while dishing out 4.5 assists per game in just an average of 26 minutes per game. If the combo guard can sustain these numbers he could be looking at back-to-back Sixth Man of the Year awards. Let’s keep an eye on his play to see if this supposed breakup is affecting his efficient style of play on the professional hardwood.

