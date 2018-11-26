WATCH: Kyrie Irving Trolled by Heat Forward for Crazy Instagram Video

While Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving never shared the floor at Duke with Justise Winslow, the Blue Devil love stays strong. This is why when the Miami Heat forward offered up some light-hearted trolling of Irving, there was surely no love lost between the two.

The Celtics star posted a video on Instagram recently which went viral quickly, as he stood on two basketballs while doing some type of a dribbling drill. It was certainly a unique training method, but it grabbed plenty of attention, and Winslow made sure to call out Kyrie for being a “big show off,” as CBC Athletes revealed.

Irving is widely considered to be one of the best ballhandlers in the NBA currently, and maybe things like this are the reason for it. The Celtics star has hit the ground running as of late for his team, posting impressive numbers over the most recent stretch of games.

Kyrie Irving’s Impressive Run of Late

Irving has been on a tear through the month of November, averaging 25.4 points, 6.6 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game while shooting 50.9 percent from the field. This has come over an 11-game span in which Irving scored 20-plus points on eight occasions and posted three double-doubles.

The 26-year-old got off to a slow start to the season, struggling with his shot over the first few games. In the team’s opener against the Philadelphia 76ers, he shot just 14.3 percent from the field and on the month made 42.7 percent of his field goal attempts. It’s been night and day for Uncle Drew, who increased his 3-point shooting from 30.6 percent last month to 42 percent in November.

