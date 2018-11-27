Jaguars’ Leonard Fournette Trolled by Odell Beckham Jr. on Instagram

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette is only in his second NFL season, but he’s quickly learned about the level of trolling that comes from other players. New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is certainly never one to pull punches when it comes to social media trolling.

This was again proven true when Fournette was caught promoting a company on Instagram. As CBC Athletes revealed, Beckham was quick to poke fun at the Jaguars star running back.

It’s all in good fun, as you can see, but Fournette has apparently dealt with his fair amount of trolling from Beckham, based on his response.

After Fournette gave a shout out to a company for hooking him up with a snack, Beckham responded with “#ad #promotiion #geturcoookiesherefaceahhh” with the crying laughing emojis. Fournette responded with even more emojis while letting Beckham know he’s sick of him, likely due to the trolling.

Leonard Fournette’s Week 10 Return From Injury

The return of the Jaguars running back in Week 10 was one of the more talked about of the season. The talented 23-year-old had played in parts of just two games prior to that, totaling 20 carries before eventually being sidelined until he was back to 100 percent. Fortunately, it seems that time came in the game against the Indianapolis Colts.

In Fournette’s first game back, he struggled a bit on the ground with just 53 yards on 24 carries, but did catch five passes for 56 yards and scored two total touchdowns.

As for Beckham, he’s had a superb year, even though the Giants are struggling as a whole. The 26-year-old has caught 65 passes for 858 yards and four touchdowns through nine games. If he continues his high level of play, there’s a chance Beckham could wind up posting career-best numbers in receptions and yards.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Did Tiger Woods Get Woman’s Phone Number During Golf Match?

