Lonzo Ball: ‘I’ll Be Playing’ for Back-to-Back Against Hawks

Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball tweaked his ankle in practice on Friday, leading to speculation about whether he’d play last night in Sacramento.

He did end up hitting the floor, though, grabbing 4 points, 3 rebounds, and 4 assists in 20 minutes of play, though he said in a post-game interview that he did tweak the ankle again early on in the game.

The team will face the Atlanta Hawks tonight on their second game of a back-to-back, and Lonzo seems assured that his ankle will hold up.

.@ZO2_ talks about the #Lakers defense prioritizing the Kings' quick transition offense and the second unit's role in tonight's 101-86 win. pic.twitter.com/yOZsddCuXj — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) November 11, 2018

“With the back-to-back tomorrow,” the reporter from Spectrum Sportsnet asked, “do you feel like you’re gonna be able to go–are you gonna wait and see how it feels in the morning?”

Ball responded calmly, “I’ll be playing.”

The Lakers face the Hawks tonight in Los Angeles at 7:30 pm Pacific Standard Time.

