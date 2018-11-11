Lakers Injury Update: Will Lonzo Ball Suit Up Against the Kings?

According to Lakers Nation, Lonzo Ball reportedly tweaked his ankle during practice yesterday while the team was scrimmaging. The team noticed him limping and sent him to the locker room to evaluate the injury. He’s been a question mark for tonight’s game against the Kings ever since.

The injury was officially listed as a “mild left ankle sprain”, so nothing serious, but the team is about to play their first game in a back-to-back, and it’s still early in the season. Teams are much more likely to play it safe at this point than to take a chance of worsening something that, if treated, would stay minor and allow for a longer, healthier season.

A few hours ago, there was a positive update:

Luke Walton said Lonzo Ball went through shootaround, and that “he wants to play” tonight against the Kings. They’ll re-evaluate him before the game starts before deciding for sure whether he’ll play, but it sounds like it was just a tweak. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) November 10, 2018

Apparently Lonzo wants to play, and it sounds like the shootaround went okay. The team has yet to officially comment on whether Lonzo will start tonight, let alone play, but be prepared for Luke Walton and the Lakers to play it safe with their point guard.

