Markelle Fultz Credits Victor Oladipo for Being a Mentor of His

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on the Indiana Pacers on the road on Wednesday Night. As the Pacers are off to a hot start on the season with a 7-4 record, the Sixers have a ton of room for improvement after a lukewarm start. At home, they are as good as anybody. On the road, they can’t seem to pick up a win. Now, Sixers second-year guard Markelle Fultz is focused on both, getting the win, and beating Victor Oladipo.

Like Fultz, Oladipo attended DeMatha Catholic High School in Maryland. Although they have a significant age difference, Fultz still credits the Pacers star for having a substantial impact on his journey to the top of his draft class. At times, Oladipo would serve as a coach for Fultz’s team. Fultz also gave Oladipo credit for being a motivational source during his tough times last season when Fultz couldn’t get onto the court, despite being a number one pick.

Fultz Praises Victor Oladipo

Since Fultz missed a majority of his rookie season, he is playing a handful of NBA teams for the first time in 2018. On Wednesday night, Fultz will have the opportunity to go against another fellow DeMatha product, but it won’t be friendly on the court at all. Sure, Fultz and Oladipo are friends off the court, but on Wednesday, they are opponents. Nothing more, nothing less.

Fultz made it clear that the number one task for Wednesday is for the Sixers to merely pick up their first road win. While Fultz feels it would be cool to have bragging rights for beating his friend, the team win is what’s most important.

Ever since Fultz’s significant contributions to the win against the Los Angeles Clippers last week, he hasn’t necessarily been on top of his game. Averaging around nine points-per-game is far from ideal for the first pick, but at this point, he’s taking baby steps. Hopefully, Fultz can be a big-time contributor to the Sixers matchup on Wednesday night. It would surely be a confidence booster moving forward. Plus, he will have some bragging rights for his buddy, Vic.