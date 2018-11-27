McKenzie Milton Injury: No Timeline Announced But UCF QB in ‘Good Spirits’

College football fans across the country have shown their support for McKenzie Milton after he sustained a serious leg injury against South Florida. During his weekly media availability, UCF head coach Josh Heupel declined to go into specifics on what the recovery timeline looks like for Milton. As the university and family have continued to emphasize, the most important thing for Milton is to get back to full health.

During an interview on Orlando’s 96.9 FM radio station, Heupel said Milton was in good spirits and noted the family would be releasing medical information moving forward at their discretion. Milton’s mother, Teresa Milton, has been providing updates on Milton’s status through Twitter. She noted on Tuesday, November 27 that Milton was in “good spirits”, and he is helping the team prepare for Memphis online while he is still in recovery.

“Good Morning Knight Nation. Thank you for the out pour of prayers and well wishes ! KZ is in good spirits and has over come some hurtles already! Today he is on line helping his team prep for Victory on Sat! Please not an empty seat ! Fill the Bounce house! Be There !” Teresa Milton tweeted.

Milton Will Not Attend UCF-Memphis Game But Is Helping the Knights Gameplan

She also noted that while Milton would love to be in attendance for the UCF-Memphis game, doctors have advised him not to attend as he continues to recover.

“I am very positive he won’t make the game Dr’s and Trainers advice to Riskey. First thing he asked .. my son the gamer !Maybe the Face Time idea would be ok if he is up for it I will ask him today. He has a lot more recovery ahead,” Teresa Milton noted on Twitter.

Milton has talked with several of his UCF teammates who have all noted the quarterback is already fighting through adversity. One of UCF’s offensive lineman Wyatt Miller spoke with UCFSports.com about visiting Milton at the hospital.

“He’s a winner,” Miller told UCF Sports. “He’s a fighter. He’s probably the toughest kid I’ve ever met. I know this is not going to do anything but propel him forward. He’s gonna come back stronger than ever. I’ve got faith in him more than anybody. I love that kid. My message was to stay strong and he will. It’s just who he is. He doesn’t know anything but to fight and win and that’s what he had to do to get where he is… I don’t think he realizes how much heaven is being flooded with prayers.”

ESPN’s Andre Adelson reported that Milton is still at Tampa General and told teammates he “got to walk” over the weekend.

“I called him to see how he was doing, and he was letting us know that he’s there for us,” UCF’s Jordan Johnson told ESPN. “He wants to see us succeed, so we’re out there playing for McKenzie. We want to go out there and win for him. It was all good vibes. I told him it was good to see him smiling. He said that he got to walk the other day, and he never appreciated walking as much.”

Many UCF supporters organized a grassroots effort encouraging fans to wear leis to the UCF-Memphis game. UCF announced they would be handing out 40,000 leis at the game.

Milton is from Hawaii, and UCF athletics mailed out leis as part of Milton’s Heisman campaign prior to the start of the college football season.

