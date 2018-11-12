Miami Heat Starting Lineup Against New Look Philadelphia 76ers

Dwayne Wade will miss his fourth game in a row tonight due to the birth of his daughter last week.

According to CBS Sports, the veteran guard has the full support of his team to take as much time as he needs with his daughter, who was born a few weeks early and may need a little extra care.

The Heat are struggling a bit lately, but it’s still early in the season. They’re 5-7 on the season and Wade was averaging 14.3 points per game before his string of absences, and now they’re to face the thrumming 76ers in their first game since the Jimmy Butler trade was made official.

Butler won’t be playing tonight (he’ll join the 76ers on Wednesday), but the team is still vibrant with the news and will be a tough opponent. That being said, here’s what the Heat’s starting lineup could look like against them for tonight’s game.

Miami Heat Starting Lineup Against 76ers

PG: Wayne Ellington

SG: Josh Richardson

SF: Justise Winslow

PF: Rodney McGruder

C: Hassan Whiteside

Wayne Ellington may not be the choice Eric Spoelstra goes with at point, but the young guard made an impressive showing during Wade’s absences against the Spurs and the Wizards–he had 20 points and 16 points in each game, respectively.

The teams face off tonight at 7:30 pm EST.

