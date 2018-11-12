Warriors Starting Lineup Against the Clippers Without Steph Curry

The Golden State Warriors will be without Stephen Curry tonight against the Los Angeles Clippers–his second absence in a row after sustaining a left adductor injury last week against the Milwaukee Bucks.
The loss is a major one, but the Warriors are more than okay even without their former-MVP. They beat the Nets by 16 points on Saturday, though the Clippers should present a bigger challenge.
That being said, the team will have Draymond Green back in the lineup–Jonas Jerebko had been filling in and grabbed 8 points while the All-Star forward recovered from a toe injury.
With Curry out and Green back on the court, the Warriors’ lineup will look different than it has in a few games. Here’s what the Clippers could be up against to start tonight’s matchup.
Warriors Projected Starting Lineup Against the Clippers
PG: Quinn Cook
SG: Klay Thompson
SF: Kevin Durant
PF: Draymond Green
C: Damian Jones
Quinn Cook was stellar in Curry’s absence against the Nets, scoring 27 points in 30 minutes of play. He also had 3 rebounds and 5 assists in the win. He’s more than capable of putting up those numbers again, and with Draymond Green back in the lineup it’ll be a tough game for the Clippers to win.
