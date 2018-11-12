Warriors Starting Lineup Against the Clippers Without Steph Curry

The Golden State Warriors will be without Stephen Curry tonight against the Los Angeles Clippers–his second absence in a row after sustaining a left adductor injury last week against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The loss is a major one, but the Warriors are more than okay even without their former-MVP. They beat the Nets by 16 points on Saturday, though the Clippers should present a bigger challenge.

That being said, the team will have Draymond Green back in the lineup–Jonas Jerebko had been filling in and grabbed 8 points while the All-Star forward recovered from a toe injury.

Draymond Green said he “feels good enough to play.” He was trying to sell to Steve Kerr he could play vs Bucks and Nets. Draymond bummed he missed the Giannis matchup pic.twitter.com/wsaJ2hM3GH — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) November 12, 2018

With Curry out and Green back on the court, the Warriors’ lineup will look different than it has in a few games. Here’s what the Clippers could be up against to start tonight’s matchup.

Warriors Projected Starting Lineup Against the Clippers

PG: Quinn Cook

SG: Klay Thompson

SF: Kevin Durant

PF: Draymond Green

C: Damian Jones

Quinn Cook was stellar in Curry’s absence against the Nets, scoring 27 points in 30 minutes of play. He also had 3 rebounds and 5 assists in the win. He’s more than capable of putting up those numbers again, and with Draymond Green back in the lineup it’ll be a tough game for the Clippers to win.

