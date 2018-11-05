WATCH: LA Rams Suffer Their First Loss of the Season to the New Orleans Saints

The Los Angeles Rams were considered the best team in the NFL according to the league’s power rankings but after today, that is no longer the case. The New Orleans Saints were able to dominate the nearly-perfected roster of the Rams throughout the entire game with a final score of 45-35.

Entering the game, the Los Angeles Rams at an undefeated 8-0 while the New Orleans Saints hadn’t lost a single game since the season opener when they faced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Both teams are amongst the elite in the NFL and the result of this game could have playoff implications for home-field advantage. Only time will tell for now.

With that said, check out the highlights from this evenings Rams/Saints matchup in the video above.

First Half: Los Angeles Rams vs New Orleans Saints

First Quarter

Kamara shows incredible vision on an 11-yard touchdown run! #LARvsNO pic.twitter.com/fC6PNFW5G5 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 4, 2018

In the very first possession for the New Orleans Saints, they both able to run the ball effectively and allow multiple receivers to get touches allowing for the team to gain a sense of comfortability on the field against a tough Rams defense. Alvin Kamara was able to cap off the opening drive with a running touchdown. The following possession, Todd Gurley II was able to acquire his 16th touchdown of the year. Making the score 7-7. With just a little less than two minutes left in the first quarter, Drew Brees was able to find Kamara for a 14-yard reception to close out the first quarter.

Second Quarter

In the second quarter, the Rams were able to strike first as Jared Goff hits Brandin Cooks in the back of the end zone for a four-yard touchdown reception. Unfortunately, for the Rams, they wouldn’t score again until almost the end of the quarter after attempting a risky field goal fake that failed to get a crucial first down and a missed field goal.

After Mark Ingram was able to get the Saints deep into the end zone, Brees tossed a short four-yard touchdown reception to rookie wide receiver, Tre’Quan Smith, making the score 21-14. Later in the quarter, Brees found Benjamin Watson for a 13-yard touchdown reception increasing their lead, 28-14. Kamara later scored his second touch down of the half and was able to punch it in from the one-yard line making the score, 35-14. The Rams closed out the half with a field goal making the score 35-17 but the Saints were able to score 21 points in the half.

In the first half alone, Drew Brees was able to dissect the smothering defense of the Los Angeles Rams by throwing a total of 211 yards on 17/22 passing for three touchdowns.

Second Half: Los Angeles Rams vs New Orleans Saints

Third Quarter

An acrobatic pass reception and dive into the end zone by Malcolm Brown started the second half off strong for the Rams. Followed by a Rams defensive stretch that gets a stop from the well-oiled offense of the Saints. With a little over two minutes left in the third quarter, the Rams were able to add another three points to the board via a 34-yard field goal kick by Greg Zuerlein. The Rams were able to hold the Saints to zero points in the quarter.

Fourth Quarter

Brees finds Michael Thomas for the dagger! #LARvsNO pic.twitter.com/yhayoE2tEz — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 5, 2018

To begin the fourth, the Saints were forced to punt again after the defensive line of the Rams was able to penetrate the box and harass Brees forcing him to get rid of the ball before finding an open target. The Rams were able to tie the score with a 41-yard reception touchdown by Cooper Kupp and two-point conversion punched in by

In the following possession, a 54-yard field goal from Wil Lutz gets the Saints to regain the lead making the score 38-35. With five minutes left in the game, the Saints forced the Rams into the first three and out of the game. Michael Thomas put a cap on the fame scoring a 72-yard touchdown and was flagged for using a prop cell phone during his touchdown celebration. The score, 45-35.

On a crucial fourth and two, Goff was unable to complete a pass to Cooks forcing a turnover on downs. On another crucial fourth down, the Saints decided to go for it, as Kamara successfully got the necessary yardage. A couple of intentional knees and the game was over with a final score of 45-35.

Looking Forward for The Rams & Saints

Taking their first loss of the season is not a cause of concern for the LA Rams. It humanizes the team and they will definitely tighten up the holes in their offensive and defensive schemes for the playoffs.

Offensively, the Rams played a solid game with Goff throwing for 391 yards on 28/40 passes on the field, racking up a total of three touchdowns and one interception. However, Todd Gurley III was taken completely out of the game and gained a total of only 68 yards on 13 carries. The defense showed flashes of their usual greatness but costly mistakes down the line cost them the game.

As for the New Orleans Saints, they have now won seven games in a row and Drew Brees is looking better than ever. The 39-year-old quarterback was able to add four more touchdowns to his overall career stats on 25/36 passing from the field totaling 346 yards.

Wide receiver, Michael Thomas, racked up a total of 211 yards and caught a touchdown pass. While Alvin Kamara also impressed doing a majority of his damage in the first half and the Saints defense showed up big in the fourth quarter to help them beat the undefeated Los Angeles Rams.

We could have witnessed a preview of this year’s upcoming NFC Championship game and it didn’t fail to impress football enthusiasts everywhere. If these two do meet in the playoffs expect yet another shootout.

Next week, the Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks at home in an inter-divisional game. While the New Orleans Saints will be taking on the Bengals in Cincinnati.

