WATCH: Seahawks Celebration Takes Crown for Best of NFL Season

There’s something to be said for putting in a bit of extra time, hard work and dedication to your craft. And for the Seattle Seahawks, that meant locking down arguably the best celebration of the 2018 NFL season. While the Seahawks came up short against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9, they did win the hearts of many general football fans with one moment.

As The Checkdown revealed, it took a whole wide receiver corps for the Seahawks to celebrate Jaron Brown’s first-quarter touchdown.

CELEBRATION OF THE YEAR? 🤔🔥 pic.twitter.com/dmfNXV1yyR — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 4, 2018

The effort by all four wideouts – Doug Baldwin, David Moore, Tyler Lockett, and of course Brown is nothing short of spectacular. Credit to Baldwin for holding down the front spot of the celebration as well.

Disappointing Finish for Seahawks, but Reason for Optimism

The celebration loses a bit of its luster due to the fact that the Seahawks fell to the Chargers 25-17 after Moore failed to haul in a last-second pass in the end zone. Even with that said, the game should leave some optimism for Seahawks fans. Specifically, Doug Baldwin looked arguably the healthiest he has all season, hauling in all four of his targets for 77 yards.

Running back Chris Carson, who has taken over as the team’s workhorse back was forced from the action early due to injury, but looked good once again in limited action. It was unknown if Carson would even play in this game, but he tallied 40 rushing yards on just eight carries, showing his hot run in recent weeks is no fluke.

The Seahawks fell to 4-4 on the season and have a tough task ahead when they travel to take on the Los Angeles Rams, who are coming off their first loss of the season. A win could be crucial for Seattle, as it’s one of a few tough games down the stretch for this team.

