Khalil Mack Reacts to Raiders Releasing Bruce Irvin on Twitter

When NFL star Khalil Mack saw that his former team, the Oakland Raiders, had opted to release fellow teammate and pass-rusher Bruce Irvin, he surely had plenty of thoughts. But instead of voicing his opinion on social media, Mack opted to take a different route. He took to Twitter in somewhat of a cryptic fashion.

The current Chicago Bears star pass-rusher seemingly responded to the news with one single emoji.

👀 — Khalil Mack (@52Mack_) November 3, 2018

It’s obvious Mack is well aware of what’s going on with the Raiders and how things have quickly come crashing down under Jon Gruden. There’s been no shortage of drama in Oakland this season and it began with the trade which sent Mack out of town.

Raiders’ Handling of Khalil Mack’s Trade & Aftermath

After it was confirmed the Raiders had traded Mack (and a second-round pick) to the Bears in exchange for two first-rounders, a third-round pick and sixth-round pick, things went off the rails. Gruden publicly stated that he believes Mack “obviously” didn’t want to play for the Raiders, seemingly due to the contract negotiations.

From there, we’ve seen the Raiders trade former No. 1 wide receiver Amari Cooper and the team’s 2017 first-round pick post a cryptic comment or two on social media. That’s just scratching the surface of how things have gone for the 1-7 Raiders while rumors of the team’s interest in moving on from Derek Carr also lingers.

The start of the second Gruden era hasn’t gone nearly as planned, and aside from a plethora of draft picks, it’s tough to find a reason for optimism. There’s even a website counting down the days until the coach’s tenure with the Silver and Black is over, so that’s certainly not a good sign.

As for the release of Irvin, it’ll be worth monitoring to see where the 31-year-old pass rusher lands, but he should find a home soon enough.

