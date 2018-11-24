Sixers’ Fans Start a Petition to Ban Kendall Jenner from Future Games

The Philadelphia 76ers have been on a roll as of late. Ever since their acquisition of star forward, Jimmy Butler, the team has taken only one loss, which occurred during his first game. Since then, the Sixers have had no problems taking charge, and winning games. Well, that was until Friday night.

For the first time in 2018, the Sixers have lost a home game. After going 10-0 at Wells Fargo Center, the Sixers fell to the last place Cleveland Cavaliers in front of the home crowd, and Sixers fans are far from pleased. While many things factor into what caused the loss, Sixers fans have created their own theory, and it doesn’t have much to do with actual basketball analysis.

We’re sure that you have heard by now that reality superstar, Kendall Jenner is dating former Sixers’ first-overall pick, Ben Simmons. Although the two were on and off over the last few months, Jenner has been around recently.

For the first time on Friday night, Jenner was spotted courtside at the Wells Fargo Center to watch the red-hot Sixers take on the Cleveland Cavaliers for what should’ve moved their home record to an impressive 11-0. Unfortunately, the Sixers couldn’t pull off the win, and Sixers fans are blaming Kendall Jenner for it.

Sixers Fans Want Jenner Gone

KENDALL JENNER IS AT THE SIXERS GAME SHOUTOUT BEN SIMMONS pic.twitter.com/UrZup1sfgj — Drew Corrigan (@Dcorrigan50) November 24, 2018

Jenner’s presence courtside in Philly was a huge deal since the Sixers aren’t in New York or Los Angeles. And while many made it a big deal, Sixers fans ultimately hated the idea of having a big-named celebrity like Kendall Jenner in attendance since the win-streak was snapped. For that, the Sixers fans have spoken, and they want Kendall Jenner banned from attending any future games at the Wells Fargo Center.

It is not a coincidence that the Sixers, who had started the season 10-0 at home, lost their first home game of the year the first time Jenner shows up. To make matters worse, the Cavaliers were winless on the road heading into their Black Friday matchup with the Sixers. It was inexplicable and Jenner’s detrimental behavior is clearly to blame. To make matters even worse than worse, Jimmy Butler left this embarrassing showing with an apparent knee injury. At this point, Jenner is not only damaging the future of this franchise but the livelihood of innocent men as well. It is disgusting behavior on her part.

That’s right, a petition has been put together by a Sixers fan named Aidan Powers immediately after the Sixers loss to the Cavs. Although the petition has only gained a little over 250 signatures in about nine hours, the goal is to reach 500. Chances are, like many, the request will not accomplish anything. It’s still a comedic effort from a disgruntled Sixers fan, who is upset that the Sixers lost a game against a team that they should definitely be able to beat. Good news for the Sixers though, they still remain in third place in the Eastern Conference with the loss.