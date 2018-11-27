Sixers Top Warriors in NBA Finals, Says Rapper Gillie Da Kid

Bold predictions are the best predictions, and rapper Gillie Da Kid pulled no punches with his call on the 2018-19 NBA season. While the Golden State Warriors still remain the favorites in the eyes of most to take home the NBA title, they’re set to face some tough competition.

One team who may prove to be a legitimate threat to their push for a three-peat is the Philadelphia 76ers. Although the Sixers have to make it through a much-improved Eastern Conference, a few things are working in their favor. This includes the addition of Jimmy Butler, MVP-caliber play of Joel Embiid and continued growth of Ben Simmons, to name a few.

In turn, these things all play a part in why Gillie Da Kid is buying into the hype behind the Sixers, going as far as predicting them to win the championship this year. Not only that but as he told Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson on the Scoop B Radio Podcast, he believes Philly will get it done in five games behind Embiid’s MVP play.

Sixers 2019 NBA Champs says @gilliedakid – https://t.co/RMQRccX3I1 Gillie also says Sixers will beat Warriors in 5 games with Joel Embiid being MVP. #Sixers pic.twitter.com/sRsOzeKCVS — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) November 26, 2018

Sixers’ Solid Start to Jimmy Butler Era

After acquiring Butler from the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Robert Covington, Dario Saric, Jerryd Bayless, and a 2022 second-round pick, expectations skyrocketed. Fortunately, the start to Butler’s tenure with the Sixers has gone well thus far.

Aside from a loss to the Orlando Magic in the All-Star guard’s first game with his new team and a slip-up against the Cleveland Cavaliers, it’s been smooth sailing. In the seven games since Butler’s arrival, Philly has posted a 5-2 record, including a four-game win streak.

The 29-year-old guard has already made two game-winners with his new team as well, with the most recent capping a stunning comeback against the Brooklyn Nets. In case you missed it, here’s a look at how that played out, courtesy of House of Highlights.

Butler had 34 points in that game, and his ability to not only coexist but thrive alongside Embiid has been a major storyline. The Sixers’ 24-year-old center is having an MVP-caliber season, posting averages of 28.1 points, 13.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.0 blocks per game.

Even with Butler in the lineup over the last seven games, Embiid has topped 30 points and 10 rebounds four times, while posting a double-double in all but one matchup. As the new-look Sixers continue to mesh and get more comfortable playing together, it seems the sky is the limit and that Gillie Da Kid’s prediction may not be a bad one.

