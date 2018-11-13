Utah Jazz Post Tribute to Stan Lee via ‘Spida’ Donovan Mitchell Cartoon

The legendary Stan Lee passed away today at age 95. Lee was the famous co-creator of Marvel Comics, and maybe the most famous cameo-haver of all time–he was featured in every Marvel movie in some way or another, and fans have made a game of finding him in the movies for years.

Lee is largely credited with bringing the character of Spiderman to life–a character that has influenced Jazzman and last season Rookie of the Year candidate Donovan Mitchell, whose nickname is “Spida” because of his insane leaping ability.

Mitchell and fans have embraced the nickname wholeheartedly during his time in the NBA so far. He even wore a spiderweb suit to the 2018 ESPYS.

In a nod to Mr. Lee and his legacy, the Utah Jazz posted an emotional cartoon on their team Instagram today.

The cartoon isn’t the first of its kind–the Spiderman/Donovan Mitchell motif has been a favorite of the franchise–but this particular tribute shows a suited-up Donovan Mitchell staring solemnly into the distance. The caption reads “Rest In Peace to the great Stan Lee 🕷”.

Mitchell does the nickname proud, averaging 22.3 points per game as a starter and face of the franchise for the Utah Jazz. He will certainly continue to embrace the Spiderman comparisons in just one of the millions of ways that Lee’s legacy will live on.

READ NEXT: Several Teams are Weighing the Possibility of Carmelo Anthony