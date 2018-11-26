WATCH: Stephen Curry’s Car Accident Caught on Dash Cam Video

While the car accident involving Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry drew major headlines, there was positive news revealed shortly after. Following the scary incident, ESPN’s Nick Fiedell reported Curry was not injured. But after seeing the accident on camera, it’s somewhat hard to imagine how the Warriors star walked away without more than bumps and bruises.

On Monday, The Warriors Talk revealed dash cam footage of Curry’s accident, and you can see an out-of-control car run directly into his.

New dash cam video shows Steph Curry’s black Porsche being hit by an out of control car. Scary stuff. pic.twitter.com/SF7Az56flL — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) November 26, 2018

As you can see from the video, a car seemingly lost control and ran into Curry’s black Porsche. ESPN also revealed that while Curry was stopped in the median after the accident, another car rear-ended his Porsche shortly after.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr spoke about the guard and provided an update shortly after the accident happened.

“He was a little shaken up like anybody would be getting into a car accident, but thankfully nobody was hurt and Steph’s doing fine,” said Kerr, who joked that Curry probably “has another car that he can drive.”

Latest on Stephen Curry’s Current Injury Status

The Warriors star has been sidelined since November 8 while getting past a strained left groin. Although he’s missed the team’s last nine games, Curry got off to a red-hot start to the season, averaging 29.5 points, 6.1 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game. He’s also shot an impressive 51.5 percent from the field and 49.2 percent from beyond the arc.

While no exact timeline for his return has been revealed, it seems Curry could be back on the floor during the team’s upcoming road trip. Per ESPN’s Marc J. Spears:

Warriors say Stephen Curry (groin) has a goal of playing during the upcoming five-game road trip. pic.twitter.com/3HTIvTIP7x — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) November 24, 2018

The Warriors currently have one more home game on Monday against the Orlando Magic before beginning their road trip on Thursday, November 29. That five-game span runs through Friday, December 7 when Golden State wraps it up with a nationally televised game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

