Wilson Chandler, Mike Muscala Return Right on Time

Everything is going right for the Philadelphia 76ers at the right time. Last week, the team got some bad news regarding their veteran forward, Mike Muscala. He suffered a fractured nose in practice, which kept him out for a few games. Also, their other veteran forward Wilson Chandler has been issued a few nights off here and there and brought on to the court only on a minutes restriction.

The Sixers haven’t been all that great this season, but now that injuries are healing up, and Jimmy Butler is in the picture, everything should start falling into place. The Sixers are headed to Miami, Florida on Monday night to take on the Heat for the first time since their playoffs series last season.

Although the Heat haven’t been on fire themselves, they are still not a team that the Sixers will take lightly. Aside from the two players that they lost in the trade in Dario Saric and Robert Covington, the Sixers should have a full deck for Monday nights game as it’s been announced that not only will they have Chandler, but also Muscala will return as well.

Getting Healthy Right On Time

Wilson Chandler and Mike Muscala will play tonight. — Rich Hofmann (@rich_hofmann) November 12, 2018

Muscala has quietly been a solid contributor off the bench for the Sixers. During his last seven games, he’s averaged a little over 20 minutes-per-game. He was good for putting up around seven points and grabbing four rebounds-per-game. He hasn’t been anything over the top, but he has helped out a lot at times with his ability to take shots from three.

As for Chandler, he hasn’t had many opportunities to do a bunch just yet. As he’s still on a minutes restriction, that adds in having nights off, Chandler hasn’t really contributed a ton, but he’s starting to show a lot more progress. Before, Chandler was capped at 15 minutes.

Now, the Sixers have raised his limitations a bit, and he will be issued 20 minutes, as opposed to 15 now. So, he’s not quite there yet with being fully healthy, but this is the perfect time for him to be trending upwards as the Sixers are upgrading their team and finding their rhythm.