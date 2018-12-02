AJ Green Injury: Bengals WR Carted Off After Strange Play (VIDEO)

The Cincinnati Bengals may be set to face an extended period without star wide receiver AJ Green. After finally returning from his previous injury, Green suffered a strange setback during Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos. As Warren Sharp of Sharp Football shows, Green went down with a non-contact foot injury. He immediately grabbed the foot after 2-3 steps.

AJ Green non-contact foot injury pic.twitter.com/gGrl7QwYDt — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 2, 2018

Shortly after the play, the team updated Green’s status by declaring him out with a right foot injury for the remainder of the game.

INJURY UPDATE: WR A.J. Green reported with a right foot injury. He is declared out.#DENvsCIN — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 2, 2018

Green was previously out since Week 8 due to a toe injury, and it’s unknown if the two are related at this point. This was his first game back and on the year the talented pass-catcher has totaled 45 receptions for 687 yards with six touchdowns through eight games.

Bengals’ Second Big Loss in as Many Weeks

With Green now sidelined and it being unknown when he’ll be able to return this season (if at all), it’s now the second tough blow to the team over the past two games. After Green missed multiple weeks due to the aforementioned toe injury, the Bengals also placed quarterback Andy Dalton on injured reserve after he left the Week 12 game with a thumb injury.

Even prior to that, the team’s starting tight end, Tyler Eifert, suffered a broken ankle in late September. Eifert has dealt with his fair share of injuries over the span of his career, so this was another tough blow for him.

While Green had dealt with his fair share of injuries in both the 2014 and 2016 seasons, missing nine total games, it seemed he may have gotten past the injury woes. The All-Pro wide receiver who’s also made seven Pro Bowls was able to play in all 16 games last season and looked great to start this year. Unfortunately, it seems Bengals fans may not see him again in the near future after the recent injury.

Bengals’ Outlook for 2018 Season

The Bengals already find themselves behind the 8-ball after losing three straight and five of their last six. After a 4-1 start, Cincinnati now sits at 5-6 on the season, behind both the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-3-1) and Baltimore Ravens (6-5) in the division.

Due to the injuries across the roster and recent struggles on the defensive side of the ball, it’s tough to envision this team righting the ship fast enough to make the playoffs. They also have a few tough games ahead, with matchups against the Los Angeles Chargers, Oakland Raiders, Cleveland Browns, and Pittsburgh Steelers to finish out the year.

