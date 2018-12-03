Lakers Trade Talk: Nikola Vucevic Could Be Part Of Anthony Davis, Lonzo Ball Deal

No. 4 Magic Trade Nikola Vucevic for Dante Exum, Trey Lyles & a 2017 First Round Pick Jazz Receive: C Nikola Vucevic Magic Receive: PF Trey Lyles, PG Dante Exum, 2017 First Round Pick Why the Deal Works: The Magic might think the market for Vucevic is bigger than it actually is. The time to move him was after the C Nikola VucevicPF Trey Lyles, PG Dante Exum, 2017 First Round PickThe Magic might think the market for Vucevic is bigger than it actually is. The time to move him was after the 2014-15 season when his value was at his highest. Orlando has tried to make him their number one option, and he is not that. He is also a defensive liability. That said, he is a great fit for the Jazz who can pair him at times with Rudy Gobert. He gives the Jazz another offensive weapon to go with Gordon Hayward. Orlando may be talking publicly about making a playoff push but the team lacks the talent to make it happen. This trade gives them two young assets and another first round pick in a deep draft. It would give them three first round picks this summer as they continue in their constant state of rebuilding. The Jazz have an additional first round pick from the Warriors that gives them some flexibility in a trade. Vucevic is on a cap-friendly deal that was signed before the new CBA. (Getty)

Rumors of Anthony Davis joining the Los Angeles Lakers via trade have run amok in recent days.

Last week, an NBA league source shared that the Los Angeles Lakers are interested in bringing in Anthony Davis via trade as soon as December 15.

Lakers per source: “To match salaries, KCP will be dealt. (KCP eligible to be traded after Dec15). If it's a straight-up trade with the Pelicans, Lonzo will be in the deal, but the Lakers will be asking for Elfrid Payton or Ian Clark in return.“ pic.twitter.com/StQ0aihGgQ — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) November 29, 2018

“If it’s a straight-up trade with the Pelicans, Lonzo will be in the deal,” a league source with Lakers knowledge told me late last week.

“Any deal for AD, obviously, is going to have to include Brandon Ingram as the principle player being shipped out,” says source…. (1 of 2) pic.twitter.com/t0OBlpU4IW — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) November 29, 2018

On Sunday night, a league source shared that a potential trade could work between the Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans, and Orlando Magic.

New Orleans Pelicans would get: Nikola Vucevic, Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, a 2019 first round draft pick (most likely more picks) & fillers.

Orlando Magic would get: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope & a Laker big man.

Los Angeles Lakers would get: Anthony Davis & a Pelicans guard (Elfrid Payton or Ian Clark).

Another potential Lakers, Pelicans, Magic scenario I’m privy 2 Ingram, Ball, Vucevic, 2019 1st rd pick (most likely more picks) & fillers to Pelicans. KCP & Laker big to ORL (ORL receives expiring contracts). Anthony Davis & Pelicans guard (Elfrid Payton or Ian Clark) to LAL pic.twitter.com/X1nzM2PMcI — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) December 3, 2018

The Lakers purposely filled their roster with one-year contracts to maintain their salary cap flexibility for the summer of 2019 where several NBA superstars like Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Klay Thompson, Jimmy Butler, Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker, DeMarcus Cousins, and DeAndre Jordan are expected to become unrestricted free agents.

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to partner LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Kevin Durant.

There are a myriad of different trading avenues that could occur between now and the NBA’s trading deadline.

I detailed a few over the weekend:

Lakers Trade: Lonzo Ball To Orlando Magic Could Get Anthony Davis To LA – https://t.co/vBVvK804JT#Lakers #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/2bWHkT7lto — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) December 3, 2018

Lakers, Bradley Beal, John Wall trade talk, circa Anthony Davis.

In September, I was told by a source familiar with the Lakers’ future plans that L.A. is interested in a potential Laker team with those pieces.

Spoke to a source today who confirmed Kevin Durant will be a LA Laker next year. “Just like LeBron planned his move LA a year or more earlier, #KD is doing the same right now. They want to form the best duo in the NBA and set up KD to be the face of the Lakers post-#LeBron.” pic.twitter.com/BWR9TOWPMZ — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) September 17, 2018

I discussed it with TYT Sports: