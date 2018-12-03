Lakers Trade Talk: Nikola Vucevic Could Be Part Of Anthony Davis, Lonzo Ball Deal

Rumors of Anthony Davis joining the Los Angeles Lakers via trade have run amok in recent days.
Last week, an NBA league source shared that the Los Angeles Lakers are interested in bringing in Anthony Davis via trade as soon as December 15.
“If it’s a straight-up trade with the Pelicans, Lonzo will be in the deal,” a league source with Lakers knowledge told me late last week.
On Sunday night, a league source shared that a potential trade could work between the Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans, and Orlando Magic.
New Orleans Pelicans would get: Nikola Vucevic, Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, a 2019 first round draft pick (most likely more picks) & fillers.
Orlando Magic would get: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope & a Laker big man.
Los Angeles Lakers would get: Anthony Davis & a Pelicans guard (Elfrid Payton or Ian Clark).
The Lakers purposely filled their roster with one-year contracts to maintain their salary cap flexibility for the summer of 2019 where several NBA superstars like Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Klay Thompson, Jimmy Butler, Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker, DeMarcus Cousins, and DeAndre Jordan are expected to become unrestricted free agents.
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to partner LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Kevin Durant.
There are a myriad of different trading avenues that could occur between now and the NBA’s trading deadline.
In September, I was told by a source familiar with the Lakers’ future plans that L.A. is interested in a potential Laker team with those pieces.
