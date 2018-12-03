Lakers Trade: Anthony Davis To LA Is Current Talk NOT Washington Wizards’ Bradley Beal, John Wall

The Los Angeles Lakers may have aspirations for additional all stars on their roster.

But John Wall and Bradley Beal ain’t it; according to an NBA league source.

“I haven’t heard of any packages involving Beal or Wall,” a league source told me on Thursday.

Also told from my source that they “haven't heard of any packages involving Beal or Wall.” As of now: “Lakers are going to push hard for this trade before the deadline.” Source says: “Lakers have been waiting for this moment and Magic/Pelinka are ready to strike.” — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) November 29, 2018

A recent report revealed that the Wizards are open to dealing both Beal and John Wall, though Beal is drawing much more interest in potential trade talks, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

“I think the Bradley Beal situation we’ll monitor,” Wojnarowski said on a recent episode of the Woj Pod. “There’s very few teams who wouldn’t be interested in Bradley Beal. The contract. The player. The age. 25 years old. His skill set. Shooting threes. I know Washington has fielded a lot of calls since last week.

“John Wall is a very different situation. You can count on one hand, and probably with just a couple of fingers places that really might have interest in taking his contract on and what it all means to bring him in… I would never say there’s no market for John Wall, but I think Bradley Beal has a much broader market. But if Washington was going to do something, they would have to get every last asset they could for Bradley Beal.”

Beal denied the report: “That’s nonsense,” Beal told Turner Sports’ Dennis Scott.

Bradley Beal sets the record straight about the rumors he wants out of Washington. 🎙: @3DTV#PlayersOnly pic.twitter.com/0ndisA8h2W — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 27, 2018

Instead, the Lakers are zeroed in on bringing New Orleans Pelicans forward, Anthony Davis to the Lakers.

Lakers per source: “To match salaries, KCP will be dealt. (KCP eligible to be traded after Dec15). If it's a straight-up trade with the Pelicans, Lonzo will be in the deal, but the Lakers will be asking for Elfrid Payton or Ian Clark in return.“ pic.twitter.com/StQ0aihGgQ — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) November 29, 2018

“Lakers are going to push hard for this trade before the deadline,” an NBA source shared with me via text message on Thursday.

Per Source: “Any deal for Anthony Davis joining the Los Angeles would include current Los Angeles Lakers forward, Brandon Ingram.

“Lakers have been waiting for this moment and Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka are ready to strike.”

Last weekend, Get More Sports’ Chris Sheridan tweeted that a Davis-to-Lakers trade reportedly has been “in the works” for quite a while.

I am told that @AntDavis23 to the @Lakers has been in the works for years. That does not mean it is a certainty, because @Celtics can give up much, much more … and it all depends on whether the @PelicansNBA are able to beef up their roster between now and February. https://t.co/nvhGKp52CS — Chris Sheridan (@sheridanhoops) November 26, 2018

That report is in line with my report on November 11th.

Sheridan also mentioned that the Boston Celtics are an option in the Anthony Davis conversation.

Sheridan’s Boston Celtics assesment is not out of the question either.

He’s been discussing that notion since early fall. We discussed that possibility on his podcast which you can listen to here.

As Heavy’s Jeff Smith noted, I discussed that probability on the Causeway Street Podcast and discussed the desire to push and renew the rivalry between the Celtics and Lakers.

NBA free agent Jarrett Jack says it could happen:

In September, I was told by a source familiar with the Lakers’ future plans that L.A. is interested in a potential Laker team with those pieces.

Spoke to a source today who confirmed Kevin Durant will be a LA Laker next year. “Just like LeBron planned his move LA a year or more earlier, #KD is doing the same right now. They want to form the best duo in the NBA and set up KD to be the face of the Lakers post-#LeBron.” pic.twitter.com/BWR9TOWPMZ — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) September 17, 2018

