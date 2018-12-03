Lakers Trade: Lonzo Ball To Orlando Magic Could Get Anthony Davis To LA

Lonzo Ball may be on the NBA’s trading block.

On Thursday, an NBA league source shared with me that the Los Angeles Lakers are interested in bringing in Anthony Davis via trade as soon as December 15 and Ball and other key Lakers players Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Brandon Ingram could be part of the move.

Lakers per source: “To match salaries, KCP will be dealt. (KCP eligible to be traded after Dec15). If it's a straight-up trade with the Pelicans, Lonzo will be in the deal, but the Lakers will be asking for Elfrid Payton or Ian Clark in return.“ pic.twitter.com/StQ0aihGgQ — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) November 29, 2018

A potential three-team deal could involve the Lakers, Pelicans and the Orlando Magic.

“If it’s a straight-up trade with the Pelicans, Lonzo will be in the deal,” a league source with Lakers knowledge told me on Thursday.

“Any deal for AD, obviously, is going to have to include Brandon Ingram as the principle player being shipped out,” says source…. (1 of 2) pic.twitter.com/t0OBlpU4IW — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) November 29, 2018

“But the Lakers will be asking for Elfrid Payton or Ian Clark in return.“

In another potential move, a league source indicated that the Lakers could try to keep Lonzo Ball out of the deal.

“But that will have to be in a three-team trade scenario for alternative assets.”

One scenario involves the Orlando Magic, if they are ready to trade Nikola Vucevic to give Mo Bamba big minutes. Vucevic’s contract expires this summer.

Per source: “Of course, next year’s first round pick is involved and most likely multiple picks.”

Of course, next year's first round pick is involved and most likely multiple picks. I’m told that Rob Pelinka has “been working on a multitude of trade scenarios/packages.” — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) November 29, 2018

The Lakers purposely filled their roster with one-year contracts to maintain their salary cap flexibility for the summer of 2019 where several NBA superstars like Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Klay Thompson, Jimmy Butler, Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker, DeMarcus Cousins, and DeAndre Jordan are expected to become unrestricted free agents.

I discussed it on TYT Sports:

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to partner LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Kevin Durant.

Last weekend, Get More Sports’ Chris Sheridan tweeted that a Davis-to-Lakers trade reportedly has been “in the works” for quite a while.

I am told that @AntDavis23 to the @Lakers has been in the works for years. That does not mean it is a certainty, because @Celtics can give up much, much more … and it all depends on whether the @PelicansNBA are able to beef up their roster between now and February. https://t.co/nvhGKp52CS — Chris Sheridan (@sheridanhoops) November 26, 2018