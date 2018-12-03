Lakers Trade: Lonzo Ball To Orlando Magic Could Get Anthony Davis To LA

Lonzo Ball

Getty Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball

Lonzo Ball may be on the NBA’s trading block.

On Thursday, an NBA league source shared with me that the Los Angeles Lakers are interested in bringing in Anthony Davis via trade as soon as December 15 and Ball and other key Lakers players Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Brandon Ingram could be part of the move.

A potential three-team deal could involve the Lakers, Pelicans and the Orlando Magic.

“If it’s a straight-up trade with the Pelicans, Lonzo will be in the deal,” a league source with Lakers knowledge told me on Thursday.

“But the Lakers will be asking for Elfrid Payton or Ian Clark in return.“

In another potential move, a league source indicated that the Lakers could try to keep Lonzo Ball out of the deal.

“But that will have to be in a three-team trade scenario for alternative assets.”

One scenario involves the Orlando Magic, if they are ready to trade Nikola Vucevic to give Mo Bamba big minutes. Vucevic’s contract expires this summer.

Per source: “Of course, next year’s first round pick is involved and most likely multiple picks.”

The Lakers purposely filled their roster with one-year contracts to maintain their salary cap flexibility for the summer of 2019 where several NBA superstars like Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Klay Thompson, Jimmy Butler, Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker, DeMarcus Cousins, and DeAndre Jordan are expected to become unrestricted free agents.

I discussed it on TYT Sports: 

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to partner LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Kevin Durant.

Last weekend, Get More Sports’ Chris Sheridan tweeted that a Davis-to-Lakers trade reportedly has been “in the works” for quite a while.

That report is in line with my report on November 11th.

Sheridan also mentioned that the Boston Celtics are an option in the Anthony Davis conversation.

Sheridan’s Boston Celtics assesment is not out of the question either.

He’s been discussing that notion since early fall. We discussed that possibility on his podcast which you can listen to here. 

As Heavy’s Jeff Smith noted, I discussed that probability on the Causeway Street Podcast and discussed the desire to push and renew the rivalry between the Celtics and Lakers.

“The Lakers are gunning for the biggest names,” a source told me via text message.

“LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Anthony Davis in LA. It’s all part of the plan.”

In September, I was told by a source familiar with the Lakers’ future plans that L.A. is interested in a potential Laker team with those pieces.

I discussed it with TYT Sports:

