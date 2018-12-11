Lakers Trade Rumor: Ariza To LA Might Ship Fultz To Phoenix Suns

SF: Trevor Ariza, Houston Opponent: vs. Golden State Price: $5,500 Ariza's another solid fantasy option on the Rockets roster, not only because of his ability to play off the ball in their offensive system but also the value he provides defensively. With the need to slow down Durant Ariza will be a key player on that end of the floor for the Rockets, and he's also averaging a respectable 25.9 FanDuel points per game on the season. (Getty) : vs. Golden State: $5,500Ariza's another solid fantasy option on the Rockets roster, not only because of his ability to play off the ball in their offensive system but also the value he provides defensively. With the need to slow down Durant Ariza will be a key player on that end of the floor for the Rockets, and he's also averaging a respectable 25.9 FanDuel points per game on the season. (Getty)

Trevor Ariza might find his way back to the team where he won the a championship right with, the Los Angeles Lakers.

Per a league source, the Philadelphia 76ers could serve as the third team in the potential Lakers-Phoenix Suns trade centered on Ariza. Per source, the Lakers are mulling around the idea of giving up Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and a future first-round pick.

Hearing the third team in potential Trevor Ariza Lakers/Suns deal would be the Philadelphia 76ers. Currently being discussed per source: LA giving up KCP & a 1st round pick, Phoenix Suns giving up Trevor Ariza, & the Philadelphia 76ers giving up Markelle Fultz, Shake Milton. pic.twitter.com/x5AH9InLl3 — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) December 10, 2018

In this trade scenario, the Suns will part ways with Ariza and the Philadelphia 76ers will offer Markelle Fultz and Shake Milton.

In the rumored three-way deal, Trevor Ariza and Shake Milton will head to the Los Angeles Lakers, with Markelle Fultz joining the Phoenix Suns.

Rounding out the deal, the Sixers will acquire Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and a future first-round pick.

For clarification purposes: In this trade scenario: KCP would head out to Philadelphia & Markelle Fultz would join the Phoenix Suns. https://t.co/hBz6tr04kq — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) December 11, 2018

This deal will not be able to launchpad until December 15 as both Ariza and Caldwell-Pope just signed new contracts during the NBA offseason.