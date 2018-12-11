Lakers Trade Rumor: Ariza To LA Might Ship Fultz To Phoenix Suns

Trevor Ariza might find his way back to the team where he won the a championship right with, the Los Angeles Lakers.
Per a league source, the Philadelphia 76ers could serve as the third team in the potential Lakers-Phoenix Suns trade centered on Ariza. Per source, the Lakers are mulling around the idea of giving up Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and a future first-round pick.
In this trade scenario, the Suns will part ways with Ariza and the Philadelphia 76ers will offer Markelle Fultz and Shake Milton.
In the rumored three-way deal, Trevor Ariza and Shake Milton will head to the Los Angeles Lakers, with Markelle Fultz joining the Phoenix Suns.
Rounding out the deal, the Sixers will acquire Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and a future first-round pick.
This deal will not be able to launchpad until December 15 as both Ariza and Caldwell-Pope just signed new contracts during the NBA offseason.