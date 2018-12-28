Ben Simmons’ Instagram Comment Adds to Kendall Jenner-Girlfriend Speculation

The reigning NBA Rookie of the Year has been locked in through the start of the 2018-19 season. Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons has quickly proven that he’s one of the rising stars in the league, but he’s made headlines away from the court as well. Specifically, for his on-and-off relationship with model Kendall Jenner.

Simmons, who averaged 15.8 points, 8.2 assists and 8.1 rebounds during his rookie season, spent a whole lot of time in California with Jenner throughout the offseason. But in the buildup to the season, it seemed the two had called things off, though. And that apparently lasted for a few months, but the script was flipped once again just recently.

As Ian Mohr of Page Six revealed, Simmons and Jenner were spotted at a bowling alley in Philadelphia after an early-season win. Since that point, she’s also been spotted at various Sixers games, including one right around Thanksgiving, as Drew Corrigan of House of Highlights revealed.

Instagram Interaction Adds to Simmons-Jenner Rumors

While there’s been nothing publicly revealed to this point citing the two being an official couple just yet, there have been plenty of signs. One of those recently came on social media as Simmons commented on Jenner’s Instagram, adding to the speculation around their relationship, courtesy of Joelle Goldstein of People.com.

Although the Simmons and Jenner spend a whole lot of time together, it seems that as of early December things haven’t been made exclusive to this point. As Melody Chiu and Natalie Stone of People.com reported.

“When she’s not working, she’s been focusing her free time on Ben and flying to Philadelphia,” the source says of the model. “They’re still not exclusive though,” the source confirms.

Regardless, it’s safe to say that things are at least trending towards becoming pretty serious if they aren’t already. Even Sixers co-owner Michael Rubin sounded off on the relationship, calling Jenner a “great influence” on Simmons during an interview with Scott Davis and Business Insider.

Rubin: … I think Kendall’s awesome. I’ve spent a bunch of time with her. I was with Kendall a few days ago and Kendall insisted on going home and getting a good night’s sleep when Ben wanted to stay out for a late dinner. So, Kendall’s been a great influence on him, and we’ve won every game she’s been at but one so far.

Time will tell, but for now, Sixers fans are unlikely to get any official word on Simmons’ status with Jenner beyond what’s already been seen.

READ NEXT: NBA Power Rankings Christmas: Bucks & Rockets on the Rise

