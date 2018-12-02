WATCH: Canadian Boxer Adonis Stevenson in Critical Condition After KO [VIDEO]

Canadian boxer Adonis Stevenson is in critical condition after a brutal knockout by Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Gvozdyk Saturday night in Quebec.

A former world champion, Stevenson is hospitalized and in intensive care, his promoter tweeted.

With seconds left in the 11th round, Gvozdyk landed a number of stunning blows to the 41-year-old boxer’s head Saturday night during the World Boxing Council light heavyweight championship in Quebec City.

“The unbeaten 31-year-old Gvozdyk unloaded a barrage of rights and lefts that sent the Canadian champion reeling. He then finished Stevenson off with a crushing right hand, leaving him leaning awkwardly against the corner ropes,” Boxing Scene reported.

The Ukrainian fighter was named WBC Light Heavyweight Champion after the bout.

Promoter Yvon Michel tweeted that Stevenson was in critical condition and in intensive care after a series of vicious blows sent the fighter to the floor. He was taken away by ambulance. Michel said Stevenson’s family has asked for privacy.

AVIS, nouvelles sur la condition d’Adonis

La famille de .@AdonisSuperman et les dirigeants de Groupe Yvon Michel sont présentement auprès d’Adonis Stevenson. Ils souhaitent informer les amis et les supporters qu’Adonis est présentement dans une condition critique (1sur2) — Yvon Michel (@yvonmichelGYM) December 2, 2018

… aux soins intensifs, à l’hôpital, suite à son combat contre Oleksander Gvozdyk. Ils apprécient l’inquiétude et le support de tous. Il n’y aura aucun autre commentaire pour l’instant et ils demandent respectueusement votre compréhension dans leur désir de rester en privé. 2sur2 — Yvon Michel (@yvonmichelGYM) December 2, 2018

Before the fight, Stevenson posted a short video.