WATCH: Canadian Boxer Adonis Stevenson in Critical Condition After KO [VIDEO]

Canadian boxer Adonis Stevenson is in critical condition after a brutal knockout by Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Gvozdyk Saturday night in Quebec.
A former world champion, Stevenson is hospitalized and in intensive care, his promoter tweeted.
With seconds left in the 11th round, Gvozdyk landed a number of stunning blows to the 41-year-old boxer’s head Saturday night during the World Boxing Council light heavyweight championship in Quebec City.
“The unbeaten 31-year-old Gvozdyk unloaded a barrage of rights and lefts that sent the Canadian champion reeling. He then finished Stevenson off with a crushing right hand, leaving him leaning awkwardly against the corner ropes,” Boxing Scene reported.
The Ukrainian fighter was named WBC Light Heavyweight Champion after the bout.
Promoter Yvon Michel tweeted that Stevenson was in critical condition and in intensive care after a series of vicious blows sent the fighter to the floor. He was taken away by ambulance. Michel said Stevenson’s family has asked for privacy.
Before the fight, Stevenson posted a short video.
No Comments
Discuss on Facebook