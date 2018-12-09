WATCH: Dolphins Score 69-Yard TD As Time Expires to Defeat Patriots

The Miami Dolphins pulled off one of the craziest finishes of the 2018 NFL season to stun the New England Patriots in Week 14. With time set to expire and the Dolphins trailing 33-28, the team ran a hook-and-ladder on their final play. The end result? An unreal 69-yard touchdown and upset Tom Brady and company.

The finish sent fans into an absolute frenzy as the Dolphins used the hook-and-ladder, followed by a lateral to get the ball into Kenyan Drake’s hands. The electrifying running back then proceeded to weave his way through the Patriots defense and right past Rob Gronkowski into the end zone for the 34-33 win.

Unreal Finish to Back-and-Forth Game

The Patriots had their work cut out for them throughout the entire game on Sunday, as the two teams continually went back-and-forth at each other. There were nine lead changes throughout the game with the only consecutive scores coming on back-to-back field goals by the Patriots in the fourth quarter.

While Brady threw for 358 yards with three touchdowns, Ryan Tannehill had his own exceptional day. The Dolphins quarterback completed 14-of-19 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns while posting a 155.1 quarterback rating.

Although Drake had a quiet game on the ground with just six carries for 24 yards, that all changed when he capped off the wild victory. While the play itself was fun to watch, it was also huge for the Dolphins’ playoff chances, as the win moved them to 7-6 on the year and keeps them squarely in the AFC Wild Card picture.

Dolphins Continue Strong Play at Home vs. Patriots

While the Patriots have had the Dolphins’ number over the past few seasons, winning six of the last nine games, it’s been a different story when the two meet in Miami. As Football Database shows, of the last six games between these two teams in which the Dolphins were the home team (since 2013), they’ve posted a 5-1 record.

The Dolphins still have some work to do in order to catch the Patriots when it comes to being legitimate contenders, but this win helps their immediate future. Even beyond that, the Dolphins seem to have the number of Bill Belichick’s squad when the game is played in sunny Miami, Florida.

