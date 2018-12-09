NFL Playoff Picture 2019: Standings & Matchups Week 14

Things are heating up in the NFL playoff race in both the AFC and NFC. The top six teams in each conference will make the postseason. The division winners automatically clinch a playoff spot, leaving two Wild Card positions in each conference.

Football Outsiders has detailed projections of each team’s playoff chances. The projections give the current top six teams in each conference the best chance to make the playoffs, but there are plenty of teams within striking distance.

Denver has a 29.8 percent chance to make the playoffs despite heading into Week 14 sitting 10th in the AFC. The Eagles have a 26.9 percent chance to make the postseason. Carolina has a 21.6 percent chance to climb into the playoff picture.

There are a number of Week 14 matchups that have playoff implications. The Chiefs host the Ravens in a matchup featuring two playoff teams if the postseason started today. Dallas takes on Philadelphia in a game that will have ramifications for both the NFC East and playoff picture.

The Rams are the only team that has clinched a playoff birth leaving 11 of the 12 spots up for grabs. While they have not officially secured a postseason spot, the Chiefs, Saints, Texans and Patriots all sit in a great position to be the next in line to punch their ticket.

“We’re in a position right now that we feel good about,” Rams coach Sean McVay told the Times Union after clinching a playoff birth. “If we take care of our business, all the rest of that stuff takes care of itself.”

Here’s a look at the latest NFL playoff standings in both the AFC and NFC. Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today. Teams in italics have clinched their spot.

NFC Playoff Standings

TEAM W L T 1. L.A. Rams 11 1 0 2. New Orleans Saints 10 2 0 3. Chicago Bears 8 4 0 4. Dallas Cowboys 7 5 0 5. Seattle Seahawks 7 5 0 6. Minnesota Vikings 6 5 1 7. Carolina Panthers 6 5 0 8. Philadelphia Eagles 6 6 0 9. Washington Redskins 6 6 0 10. Tampa Bay Bucs 5 7 0 11. Green Bay Packers 4 7 1 12. Atlanta Falcons 4 8 0 13. New York Giants 4 8 0 14. Detroit Lions 4 8 0 15. Arizona Cardinals 3 9 0 16. San Francisco 49ers 2 10 0

NFC Playoff Matchups Based on Current Standings

No. 1. Los Angeles Rams (Bye)

No. 2 New Orleans Saints (Bye)

No. 6 Minnesota Vikings vs. No. 3 Chicago Bears

No. 5 Seattle Seahawks vs. No. 4 Dallas Cowboys

AFC Playoff Standings

TEAM W L T 1. Kansas City Chiefs 10 2 0 2. New England Patriots 9 3 0 3. Houston Texans 9 3 0 4. Pittsburgh Steelers 7 4 1 5. L.A. Chargers 9 3 0 6. Baltimore Ravens 7 5 0 7. Tennessee Titans 7 6 0 8. Miami Dolphins 6 6 0 9. Indianapolis Colts 6 6 0 10. Denver Broncos 6 6 0 11. Cincinnati Bengals 5 7 0 12. Cleveland Browns 4 7 1 13. Buffalo Bills 4 8 0 14. New York Jets 3 9 0 15. Jacksonville Jaguars 3 10 0 16. Oakland Raiders 2 10 0

AFC Playoff Matchups Based on Current Standings

No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs (Bye)

No. 2 New England Patriots (Bye)

No. 6 Baltimore Ravens vs. No. 3 Houston Texans

No. 5 L.A. Chargers vs. No. 4 Pittsburgh Steelers