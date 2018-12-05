Mavericks’ Luka Doncic Solidifies Rookie of the Year Case in Win vs. Blazers

Dallas Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic put on a show in the team’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers Tuesday night. The 19-year-old phenom offered up a little bit of everything in his skillset, from outside shooting, post moves, passing, and anything in between. When all was said and done, the Mavericks had topped Damian Lillard and the Blazers 111-102.

While Doncic’s stat line of 21 points, nine rebounds and three assists was solid, it didn’t do justice to how good he really was in this one. There’s no better place to start than with the dagger that essentially sealed the game, a wild step-back 3-pointer in which he created an eye-opening amount of space.

Even prior to that shot, Doncic had his way in this game. He found the open looks he wanted, including draining quick pull-ups over opposing big men, as SLAM shows.

If you’ve seen enough of the Mavericks rookie getting it done off the dribble, then you’ll appreciate Doncic making post moves look entirely too easy. As he backed down the defender here, he gave a quick spin and finished with an easy layup, courtesy of Vice Sports’ Justin Jett.

Luka Doncic loves this post move and it is fire pic.twitter.com/G8uEffCwpn — Justin Jett (@JustinJett_) December 5, 2018

One final highlight, since fans deserve to know that the soon-to-be NBA Rookie of the Year can pass the ball with ease as well. And by “ease,” I mean he can dart full-court passes with one hand while hitting teammates in stride, per SB Nation’s Nick Angstadt.

BREAKING: The Dallas Cowboys have offered Luka Doncic and Dennis Smith Jr. each 5 year deals pic.twitter.com/wr1a6pdJWL — Nick Angstadt (@NickVanExit) December 5, 2018

Luka Doncic’s Impressive Start to NBA Career

Arguably the most impressive part of what Doncic has done to start his career is playing a big role in the team’s 12-10 start to the season. The Mavericks were considered by some to still be in a rebuild, but Doncic, along with the rest of the roster, has stepped up and put together some impressive wins to this point.

Following Tuesday’s win over the Trail Blazers, the Mavericks have won five of their last six and 10 of 13. That stretch includes victories over the Oklahoma City Thunder, Utah Jazz, Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, and Houston Rockets, among others.

As for Doncic, the 19-year-old rising star is averaging 18.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. He’s playing 33.1 minutes per game while shooting 44.3 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from beyond the arc. The arrow is pointing directly up for both Doncic and his team, and it’d be surprising if he doesn’t walk away with the Rookie of the Year award.

