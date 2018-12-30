NFL Draft Order 2019: Current Standings for 1st Round Picks

The race to the bottom is almost complete as the 2019 NFL draft order is finalized tonight for the non-playoff teams. The Cardinals, Jets, Niners and Raiders all have a chance at the No. 1 pick. The Cardinals and Niners are the favorites thanks to a weaker strength of schedule.

Strength of schedule serves as the tiebreaker when teams have identical records. The team with the weaker schedule will get the higher draft pick if the two teams are tied in the standings. Our latest NFL mock draft has Ohio State defensive linemen Nick Bosa being selected with the No. 1 pick. Fans may recognize the name as his older brother, Joey Bosa, plays for the Chargers.

NFL teams will likely be loading up on defensive players early in the draft with the majority of the top players playing on the defensive side of the ball. After spending the past few months trading away several of their top players, the Raiders will have a major impact on shaping how this draft goes. Oakland has three first round picks including one that will likely be inside the top five.

Quarterback Justin Herbert shocked many people by announcing he was heading back to Oregon for another season. Herbert had a chance to be the top quarterback taken in the 2019 draft. His decision leaves an already-thin quarterback position even more shallow. Quarterback-needy teams will have a difficult decision to make on the remaining top quarterbacks including Dwayne Haskins, Drew Lock and Will Grier.

Here’s a look at the current NFL draft order courtesy of Tankathon. We will update the standings after the late afternoon games go final. Several of the teams projected to pick at the top of the draft are still playing. The results will impact the final standings.

NFL Draft Order 2019: Week 17 Standings