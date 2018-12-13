Brittany Matthews, Patrick Mahomes’ Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Long before his NFL stardom, Patrick Mahomes and girlfriend Brittany Matthews have been together. The two started dating in high school in Whitehouse, Texas. Despite attending different universities where they both played college athletics, the couple stayed together.

During 2018, the couple has experienced the highs and lows that come with life. Mahomes has established himself as one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL. Matthews also lost her step-father after he collapsed during a Chiefs game.

“I didn’t know about it until after the game,” Mahomes explained to Yahoo Sports. “Coach [Andy] Reid actually told me in the tunnel after the game and it was shocking…He was a great man and he was a great stepdad for Brittany [Matthews]. She’s back home now with her mom and her family. I’m still sending my prayers to them and I’ll be here during the week. Hopefully I’ll be able to see them over Thanksgiving break.”

Mahomes played quarterback at Texas Tech, while Matthews played soccer at the University of Texas at Tyler. Matthews originally did not expect to play collegiate soccer, but ended up joining her friends on the team.

“I didn’t even see myself playing college soccer when I graduated high school,” Matthews told the Tyler Morning Telegraph. “However, I ended up coming to UT Tyler to play soccer because it was close to home and I knew a few girls that played here that loved it and told me I need to join the family. So I did, and these last four years have made me fall in love with soccer all over again and want to go on and play professional soccer.”

Matthews’ soccer ability took her to Iceland for a brief pro stint, before joining Mahomes in the Kansas City area where she is now a personal trainer. The couple do not have any children but are the proud parents of Steel the pit bull.

Learn more about Mahomes’ girlfriend.

1. Matthews’ Step-Dad Died Shortly After Collapsing at a Chiefs Game in 2018

Matthews received tragic news on November 11, 2018 when her step-father, Paul Massey, died. Massey initially collapsed at a Chiefs game, but was pronounced dead later at a local hospital. Matthews posted the details of the tragedy on Instagram.

“Today is a day I will never forget! Directly after this picture I sprinted to the front entrance to see my step dad passed out! He did not come back from this and he was called to heaven today! I KNOW 100% he is so happy up there with his kids looking down on us cheering loud that his chiefs won today! Thank you everyone for the prayers and sweet text! We will miss you Paul So So So Much! I will take care of mom for you!❤️🙏🏼,” Matthews posted on Instagram.

KCTV’s Tom Martin reported that paramedics arrived quickly to the scene after Massey collapsed.

“Update on Pat Mahomes’ family emergency: His girlfriend Brittany just posted that her stepdad passed away today. He collapsed outside Arrowhead Stadium in pregame. Paramedics were quick to arrive, Patrick’s dad & others were there with him. Condolences to her family, very sad,” Martin tweeted

2. Matthews Founded Her Own Personal Training Business

Like Mahomes, Matthews has a passion for athletics. She leaned on her experience playing soccer to become a personal trainer. Here’s how Matthews described herself on her personal training website.

The name is Brittany Lynne Matthews, I started my fitness journey 4 years ago while playing collegiate soccer! I graduated from University of Texas at Tyler with my Bachelors of Science in Kinesiology. I continued my soccer career professional in Iceland. I have officially hung up my cleats and have focused on helping people with health and fitness. I love sharing my journey and knowledge with you along the way as I grow and learn!

3. Matthews Played Soccer Professionally in Iceland

Given Matthews made a last-minute decision to play college soccer, she had no expectations of playing professionally. Things changed after Matthews’ stellar college career. According to the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Matthews scored 31 goals, contributed 16 assists and led the UT Tyler team to a 56-13-5 record. Matthews signed a contract with the Icelandic pro team UMF Afturelding/Fram.

“Every coach I have had at UT Tyler made a huge impact on my love for this game and my decision to play professional soccer,” Matthews explained to the Tyler Morning Telegraph. “An opportunity opened up for me in Iceland and I could never pass up such an amazing experience to go do what I love.”

From Matthews Instagram page, it looks like she is now focused on personal training and being close to Mahomes in Kansas City.

4. Mahomes Loves Matthews’ “Competitive Nature” & Admits His Girlfriend “Inspires” Him

Mahomes cited his girlfriend’s competitive drive as one of the things that attracted him to Matthews. Mahomes explained how he admired his girlfriend in a 2016 interview with UT Tyler athletics.

“I am extremely proud of the level of play she has gotten to because all of it is from hard work,” Mahomes told UT Tyler. “Her competitive nature is one of the many things I love about her. She hates losing and wants to be the best. She works extremely hard to be great and it inspires me to work just as hard.”

5. Matthews Reminds Mahomes That She Also Holds a Few Athletic Records

While Mahomes was breaking records at Texas Tech, Matthews was doing the same thing on the soccer field at UT Tyler. Matthews admitted she has no problem reminding her boyfriend that she is also quite an athlete.

“We feed off of each other,” Matthews explained to UT Tyler. “He’s an incredible leader and player and I’ve learned a lot from him. We give each other advice and he is always being positive with me to motivate me when I need it. I’m constantly letting him know that he’s not the only one breaking records. We’re having a great time with everything that is going on in our lives. He’s doing big things right now and so I am.”

UT Tyler athletics detailed the couple’s journey from high school to continue competing in college.