Brittany Matthews, Patrick Mahomes’ Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Long before his NFL stardom, Patrick Mahomes and girlfriend Brittany Matthews have been together. The two started dating in high school in Whitehouse, Texas. Despite attending different universities where they both played college athletics, the couple stayed together.
During 2018, the couple has experienced the highs and lows that come with life. Mahomes has established himself as one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL. Matthews also lost her step-father after he collapsed during a Chiefs game.
“I didn’t know about it until after the game,” Mahomes explained to Yahoo Sports. “Coach [Andy] Reid actually told me in the tunnel after the game and it was shocking…He was a great man and he was a great stepdad for Brittany [Matthews]. She’s back home now with her mom and her family. I’m still sending my prayers to them and I’ll be here during the week. Hopefully I’ll be able to see them over Thanksgiving break.”
Mahomes played quarterback at Texas Tech, while Matthews played soccer at the University of Texas at Tyler. Matthews originally did not expect to play collegiate soccer, but ended up joining her friends on the team.
“I didn’t even see myself playing college soccer when I graduated high school,” Matthews told the Tyler Morning Telegraph. “However, I ended up coming to UT Tyler to play soccer because it was close to home and I knew a few girls that played here that loved it and told me I need to join the family. So I did, and these last four years have made me fall in love with soccer all over again and want to go on and play professional soccer.”
Matthews’ soccer ability took her to Iceland for a brief pro stint, before joining Mahomes in the Kansas City area where she is now a personal trainer. The couple do not have any children but are the proud parents of Steel the pit bull.
1. Matthews’ Step-Dad Died Shortly After Collapsing at a Chiefs Game in 2018
Today is a day I will never forget! Directly after this picture I sprinted to the front entrance to see my step dad passed out! He did not come back from this and he was called to heaven today! I KNOW 100% he is so happy up there with his kids looking down on us cheering loud that his chiefs won today! Thank you everyone for the prayers and sweet text! We will miss you Paul So So So Much! I will take care of mom for you!❤️🙏🏼
Matthews received tragic news on November 11, 2018 when her step-father, Paul Massey, died. Massey initially collapsed at a Chiefs game, but was pronounced dead later at a local hospital. Matthews posted the details of the tragedy on Instagram.
“Today is a day I will never forget! Directly after this picture I sprinted to the front entrance to see my step dad passed out! He did not come back from this and he was called to heaven today! I KNOW 100% he is so happy up there with his kids looking down on us cheering loud that his chiefs won today! Thank you everyone for the prayers and sweet text! We will miss you Paul So So So Much! I will take care of mom for you!❤️🙏🏼,” Matthews posted on Instagram.
KCTV’s Tom Martin reported that paramedics arrived quickly to the scene after Massey collapsed.
“Update on Pat Mahomes’ family emergency: His girlfriend Brittany just posted that her stepdad passed away today. He collapsed outside Arrowhead Stadium in pregame. Paramedics were quick to arrive, Patrick’s dad & others were there with him. Condolences to her family, very sad,” Martin tweeted
2. Matthews Founded Her Own Personal Training Business
Like Mahomes, Matthews has a passion for athletics. She leaned on her experience playing soccer to become a personal trainer. Here’s how Matthews described herself on her personal training website.
The name is Brittany Lynne Matthews, I started my fitness journey 4 years ago while playing collegiate soccer! I graduated from University of Texas at Tyler with my Bachelors of Science in Kinesiology. I continued my soccer career professional in Iceland. I have officially hung up my cleats and have focused on helping people with health and fitness. I love sharing my journey and knowledge with you along the way as I grow and learn!
3. Matthews Played Soccer Professionally in Iceland
Given Matthews made a last-minute decision to play college soccer, she had no expectations of playing professionally. Things changed after Matthews’ stellar college career. According to the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Matthews scored 31 goals, contributed 16 assists and led the UT Tyler team to a 56-13-5 record. Matthews signed a contract with the Icelandic pro team UMF Afturelding/Fram.
“Every coach I have had at UT Tyler made a huge impact on my love for this game and my decision to play professional soccer,” Matthews explained to the Tyler Morning Telegraph. “An opportunity opened up for me in Iceland and I could never pass up such an amazing experience to go do what I love.”
From Matthews Instagram page, it looks like she is now focused on personal training and being close to Mahomes in Kansas City.
4. Mahomes Loves Matthews’ “Competitive Nature” & Admits His Girlfriend “Inspires” Him
Mahomes cited his girlfriend’s competitive drive as one of the things that attracted him to Matthews. Mahomes explained how he admired his girlfriend in a 2016 interview with UT Tyler athletics.
“I am extremely proud of the level of play she has gotten to because all of it is from hard work,” Mahomes told UT Tyler. “Her competitive nature is one of the many things I love about her. She hates losing and wants to be the best. She works extremely hard to be great and it inspires me to work just as hard.”
5. Matthews Reminds Mahomes That She Also Holds a Few Athletic Records
Consistent Training->Consistent Nutrition->Consistent Results This last year I have really started to focus on my workouts and nutrition and this last year I have finally became consistent with both of them. I have finally started seeing the results I have wanted and I am happy with it! Joining Herbalife got my motivation back and brought me around such amazing positive people which was such a big step in focusing on me! Getting rid of toxic people and bringing in the right people to push and motivate you is huge! I am feeling better then I have inside and out💪🏼💯 Need a coach or an amazing community to help you change your life?? Let me know ☺️
While Mahomes was breaking records at Texas Tech, Matthews was doing the same thing on the soccer field at UT Tyler. Matthews admitted she has no problem reminding her boyfriend that she is also quite an athlete.
“We feed off of each other,” Matthews explained to UT Tyler. “He’s an incredible leader and player and I’ve learned a lot from him. We give each other advice and he is always being positive with me to motivate me when I need it. I’m constantly letting him know that he’s not the only one breaking records. We’re having a great time with everything that is going on in our lives. He’s doing big things right now and so I am.”
UT Tyler athletics detailed the couple’s journey from high school to continue competing in college.
Matthews and Mahomes both graduated from Whitehouse where they started dating along with dominating on the athletic fields. While Mahomes was gaining recruiting attention for football and being scouted for baseball, Matthews was contemplating whether she should even want to play at the next level despite being WHS Offensive MVP and a first-team all-district selection. She still had the passion for the sport, but also thought it may be time to move on. That’s when another kid from Whitehouse, Chestley Strother, stepped in and made the pitch for UT Tyler. Strother, who now plays professionally for the Houston Dash, graduated last year as the all-time assist leader in program history and was named an all-American after a stellar a senior year and career. Back four years ago, she gave UT Tyler coach Stefani Webb an off-the-field assist by getting Matthews to campus for a recruiting visit. The decision has paid off for everyone, including family which was been able to watch Matthews play for four years and Webb who seen Matthews develop into one of the top players in the nation.
