Anthony Davis Won’t Join Lakers This Season Says NBA Analyst

Anthony Davis will probably not join the Los Angeles Lakers via a trade this season says one prominent sports analyst.

WIth the NBA’s February 7th trading deadline rapidly approaching, the AD to LA talks don’t seem to be cooling off any time soon.

Just Friday, a source shared with me that the Lakers will attempt to keep Kyle Kuzma “for dear life,” but that in the end, they’ll deal anyone other than LeBron James.

On the Kyle Kuzma front: Lakers will “try to hold on to Kuz for dear life,” I’m told. “But when it really comes down to it, the Lakers are ready to deal anyone, outside of LeBron.” https://t.co/1t53r97ftG — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) January 11, 2019

Another name that’s been hot in trade rumors has been guard Josh Hart, who’s continued to grow as a player and come into his own in Los Angeles.

But the source also cited that Hart was also one of the “untouchables” previously, but he could now be a part of a deal with the Pelicans.

“I’m going to go ahead and say no on Anthony Davis this year,” McIntyre told me on The Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“Well there’s no way they’re trading him this season. I mean, yeah, I would say 0% chance of that happening. If they abandon, just move the franchise to Seattle if you’re going to trade Anthony Davis mid-season. I mean they would be fools, I don’t think they would do that.”

Well there goes the regular season, according to McIntyre.

What about the summer?

“In the off-season, Scoop, let me ask, they’re going to have to give up Ingram, Kuzma, and Lonzo to get Anthony Davis,” McIntyre said on Scoop B Radio.

“Anthony Davis, hey, looks around [and says]: ‘So what, who is it going to be in LA? Me, LeBron, and KCP? Ah, Rondo?‘ Is that, that good? I mean like, do I want to go there now, and then have the pressure of: Oh, we treated all the young guys, you better deliver us a trip to at least the Western Conference Finals?’