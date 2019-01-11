Lakers-Anthony Davis Trade Rumors: Kyle Kuzma No Longer ‘Untouchable?’

The ongoing chatter linking the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis isn’t cooling off at all. And now, it seems the Lakers may be interested in opening things up a bit when it comes to the players and assets on the table for a potential deal.

Although Magic Johnson and company surely want to keep second-year forward Kyle Kuzma and will do everything in their power to avoid dealing him, he may not be off the table entirely. According to Heavy.com’s Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, a source stated the Lakers will attempt to keep Kuzma “for dear life,” but that in the end, they’ll deal anyone other than LeBron James.

On the Kyle Kuzma front: Lakers will “try to hold on to Kuz for dear life,” I’m told. “But when it really comes down to it, the Lakers are ready to deal anyone, outside of LeBron.” https://t.co/1t53r97ftG — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) January 11, 2019

Another name that’s been hot in trade rumors has been guard Josh Hart, who’s continued to grow as a player and come into his own in Los Angeles. Robinson cited that Hart was also one of the “untouchables” previously, but he could now be a part of a deal with the Pelicans.

I’m told Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart were untouchables for awhile, but now, Hart “could be had in an AD trade, if necessary. https://t.co/1t53r97ftG — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) January 11, 2019

It’s unknown exactly what led to the team potentially being open to including the additional pieces from their talented young core. At this point, it does still seem like a longshot that the Lakers would send Kuzma to the Pelicans in a deal, barring it legitimately being make-or-break and him being the centerpiece. Essentially, any inclusion of Kuzma would almost certainly lower the overall haul New Orleans would receive for Davis.

Anthony Davis’ Recent Comments Benefit Lakers

Although there will obviously be a plethora of interest in Davis should the Pelicans begin taking offers, the Lakers have the assets to make a deal happen. Beyond that, as Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports revealed, Davis made it known that a legacy is more important to him than money at this point.

“I’d take legacy over money,” Davis told Yahoo Sports after posting game highs of 30 points and 20 rebounds to go with five assists in Friday’s loss. “I want to have a legacy. All my people that look up to me, the younger kids, I want them to know about AD’s legacy. Championships, the things I do in the community, being a good teammate, playing hard. All that stuff matters the most to me. Don’t get me wrong, money is amazing. But I think in that sense, money or legacy, I think my legacy will win that battle every time.”

These comments stem from the fact that the Pelicans can offer Davis an extension worth more than any other team. In the upcoming summer, the All-Star forward can ink a deal worth $239,540,000 over five seasons with his current team, per Yahoo Sports.

Trade Value of Kyle Kuzma & Josh Hart

It’s hard not to view Kuzma and Hart as two incredibly valuable trade pieces at this point. The former is unquestionably more valuable, as he hit the ground running during his rookie season, averaging 16.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. But Kuzma took an even bigger step forward this year so far, averaging 18.8 points and 5.7 rebounds while improving his shooting percentage (47.1 percent).

The production of both players, even with the addition of James to the roster helps showcase their upside and potential. Although Hart hasn’t produced numbers as eye-opening as Kuzma, he’s produced in a variety of areas and has stepped up on both ends of the floor when his number is called.

READ NEXT: LeBron James Injury: Lakers Star May Be out Beyond February